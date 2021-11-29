Documentary will narrate the fall from grace of Johnny Depp

Who would say that one of the most popular actors of the 1990s and the first decade of the 2000s would end up sinking his career? That’s the sad story of Johnny Depp, who was once the highest paid star in Hollywood thanks to his roles in hit movies. But his fall is linked to his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and the details of the story will be known in a documentary series that is being prepared.

Depp had already had a slump at the box office since the early 2010s, with flops like Transcend, Mordecai, The Lone Ranger and Alice Through the Looking Glass, but his stormy marriage to Amber Heard, whom he met on the set of The Rum Diary (2011), would seal his fate later.

In 2016 the actor was accused of domestic violence by Heard, and although they reached an agreement and signed their divorce, in October 2017 the #MeToo movement gained strength, which began to mean the cancellation of several celebrities for having accusations of abuse or harassment sexual against him. Depp was already in the spotlight before, but #MeToo became the right pretext to boycott him.

According to The Sun, a TV informant announced that documentaries are being made where Depp’s fall from grace will be narrated; are developed by IT.

The ITV show will be titled Depp vs Heard, and since the summer it has been produced by Optomen. The actor’s career fell apart when he lost his lawsuit against The Sun, a British newspaper that called him wife beater in 2018; After the verdict was released in November 2020, Warner Bros. fired him from the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.