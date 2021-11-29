Documentary will narrate the fall from grace of Johnny Depp
Who would say that one of the most popular actors of the 1990s and the first decade of the 2000s would end up sinking his career? That’s the sad story of Johnny Depp, who was once the highest paid star in Hollywood thanks to his roles in hit movies. But his fall is linked to his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and the details of the story will be known in a documentary series that is being prepared.
Depp had already had a slump at the box office since the early 2010s, with flops like Transcend, Mordecai, The Lone Ranger and Alice Through the Looking Glass, but his stormy marriage to Amber Heard, whom he met on the set of The Rum Diary (2011), would seal his fate later.
In 2016 the actor was accused of domestic violence by Heard, and although they reached an agreement and signed their divorce, in October 2017 the #MeToo movement gained strength, which began to mean the cancellation of several celebrities for having accusations of abuse or harassment sexual against him. Depp was already in the spotlight before, but #MeToo became the right pretext to boycott him.
According to The Sun, a TV informant announced that documentaries are being made where Depp’s fall from grace will be narrated; are developed by IT.
The ITV show will be titled Depp vs Heard, and since the summer it has been produced by Optomen. The actor’s career fell apart when he lost his lawsuit against The Sun, a British newspaper that called him wife beater in 2018; After the verdict was released in November 2020, Warner Bros. fired him from the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
Worst of all, he really was the one who sought to be fired, since in 2018 despite complaints from fans against his appearance in the second installment of Fantastic Animals, director David Yates and writer JK Rowling defended Depp, the studio for its part had no plans to fire him, even after the film was not the huge box office success they had hoped for.
Depp fought back in 2019 with a lawsuit for $ 50 million, certain he was innocent of Heard’s accusations and furious with her for a column he published in The Washington Post recounting his experience as a victim of domestic violence. According to the actor, that column made him lose his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.
The trial against The Sun took place last year, with disastrous results for Johnny, and the libel against Amber Heard will take place in April 2022. Unfortunately, after what she revealed in the last trial, it does not appear that there is much hope that Depp will emerge triumphant, as he confessed to being drugged and drunk at the moments when his ex-wife accused him of beating her, and said he did not remember anything of those moments.
Amber Heard, meanwhile, will appear in Aquaman 2, and recently posted a thank you to her fans on Instagram, although her insecurity is evident when speaking after receiving so much hatred from her ex-husband’s followers: