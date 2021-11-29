Directors of Cruz Azul met during the week and marked the roadmap for the signings of the Clausura 2022

From Blue Cross they are already psyched in the next Closing 2022. The directors of the cement group met last week and set the roadmap to be followed in the next transfer window and the objectives were defined to try to get the tenth star.

According to information published by the newspaper El Universal Deportes, the directors headed by Álvaro Dávila and Víctor Manuel Velázquez agreed that they will not make signings until it is clear the exits that the squad will suffer Juan Reynoso. In addition, emphasis was placed on the situation of Jonathan Rodriguez, who would have the hours counted in the club.

“The conclusion: it will be about reinforcements, but as long as some players can be sold who are no longer in plans or who are seen to be uncomfortable in the squad.”, you read part of the information published by the evening.

Always and according to this same information, this same week there will be another meeting where Juan Reynoso will be part of the group, and where they will debate who are those elements of the team that will have a free letter to negotiate their exit and also look for their possible substitutes in the market .

“The next meeting is between Dávila and Juan Reynoso, to define highs and lows for La Maquina.In addition, they will also talk about the renewals of the players who end their contract in June and remain reluctant to extend their ties with the club.