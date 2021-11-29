Diet and breast cancer: How to eat a healthy diet?

October is the month of awareness about the breast cancer, a disease that is responsible for causing more deaths in Mexico, dying a woman every two hours, this according to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), so it is an event of great importance to address more information in this regard .

In the Month of Awareness of the Breast cancer it is important to talk about the feeding and how to wear one healthy diet as a way of taking care of our health when suffering from some type of disease such as cancer.

Below we will explain how to wear a healthy diet if you have breast cancer, you are a breast cancer survivor or you have a high risk of suffering from this terrible disease since experts recommend treating these risk factors from what we eat.

According to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, some risk factors such as being a woman, having a first period at a young age, being elderly, having a family history of breast cancer and having certain types of genes (DNA) that increase your risk of suffering from this disease, are some items that add to a high probability that a woman will develop breast cancer.

These items, together with bad habits such as not exercising, drinking too much alcohol or smoking, are some activities that together with a bad feeding they can aggravate the problem. Given this, experts recommend implementing a good diet and natural ingredients that allow us to improve our lifestyle.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center recommends that when wearing a healthy diet, and more if it is a woman with probabilities or who has breast cancer, you should opt for balanced dishes to have a healthy meal full of nutrients for our body.

Having a dish that incorporates two-thirds (or more) of the space should be of plant origin, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains and beans while animal protein should not occupy more than a third of your plate, implementing fish, chicken or egg .

Eating foods rich in fiber and taking care of the calories that some ingredients contain are also the most recommended options to take care of the feeding. Experts also recommend reading and understanding processed food labels as they help you make healthy choices when considering the best alternative.

Keeping track of what you eat and drink with a written food diary will help you be more aware of your choices to make the best food choices and keep track of healthy diet.

During this month it is invited to raise awareness about the breast cancer and show moral support to women with this disease, remember that the most important thing is always your health and therefore visits with the doctor and a general study should also be options that you should consider.