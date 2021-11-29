Diet and breast cancer: How to eat a healthy diet?

October is the month of awareness about the breast cancer, a disease that is responsible for causing more deaths in Mexico, dying a woman every two hours, this according to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), so it is an event of great importance to address more information in this regard .

In the Month of Awareness of the Breast cancer it is important to talk about the feeding and how to wear one healthy diet as a way of taking care of our health when suffering from some type of disease such as cancer.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker