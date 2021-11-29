December premieres on Netflix – ZETA

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the platform of streaming Among its upcoming premieres, the Mexican tapes “Una Navidad not so padre” and “Anónima” stand out, as well as the super production “Don’t look up” and the finale of the Spanish series “La Casa de Papel”, ensuring home entertainment for all during December.

Debuts include “Single All the Way” (December 2), a film starring Michael Urie and Luke Macfarlane; “A Christmas not so great” (21), with Héctor Bonilla, Angélica María, Benny Ibarra, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Renata Notni on a not so graceful vacation; “Don’t Look Up” (24), by Adam Mckay, one of the most anticipated releases, starring the winners of the Oscar Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrance (as the astronomers Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiaski), who discover a meteorite that will destroy the Earth, so through the media they must warn humanity of the danger that lies ahead. Rob Morgan, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans and Meryl Streep are some of the stars who are part of the film that will debut in select theaters on December 9.

In other film proposals, they stand out “The power of the dog” (December 1), which points to the Oscar under the direction of Jane Campion; the romantic comedy “Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” (3); the Japanese production “The Boy from Asakusa” (9), based on the nostalgic 1992 memoirs of Takeshi Kitano; on the 10th they will be added to the “Unforgivable” catalog, with Sandra Bullock facing a society that is not willing to forgive her past and “Anónima”, a Mexican teenage romance film starring the tiktokers Ralf, Esteffi Merelles and Annie Cabello, about a virtual gestated relationship, created from the homonymous novel by Jalisco writer Wendy Mora; in addition to “It was the hand of God” (15), with Filippo Scotti as the young Fabietto in Naples in the 80s and whose passion for football is threatened by a family tragedy. “The Lost Daughter”, based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, which together with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, exposes a woman’s vacation on the beach, where she becomes obsessed with a young mother who ends up awakening memories of the past , will mark the close of 2021 in terms of premieres in Netflix (31).

As for episodic programs, “La Casa del Papel: Part 5, Volume 2” arrives on December 3 with its final season, in which the gang of robbers has a conclusion with the Professor risking his life to get the gold and above all your team outside the bank; the second season of “The Witcher” (17), with Henry Cavill as the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia with his protégé Ciri (Freya Allan), who will fight against the forces that seek control of the continent and the mysterious power that she possesses; “Emily in Paris” (22), with Lily Collins as the young executive of marketing Emily Cooper, who between laughter, fashion and more missteps, seeks her place in the Gallic country, but a night of passion complicates the situation in this second installment; and finally, “Cobra Kai: Season 4” (31) rekindling the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel, who star in the legendary “Karate Kid” saga.

