Danny Elfman invites Billie Eilish to sing “Sally’s Song”

Billie eilish performed the song “Sally’s Song” along with Danny elfman at his concert “The strange world of Jack”, which has honored the film, “Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), directed by Henry Selick, last Friday in the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The comedians also participated in the show “Weird Al” Yankovic and Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman), and the actor Ken page. The musician and composer Danny elfman is the creator of the soundtrack of the film that gives its name to the show and that he wrote to turn Tim Burton’s script into the songs of the film that Henry selick would direct through animation of the protagonist dolls. Specifically, Elfman gave life to Jack Skellington in the tribute, in the same way as in the original version of the film, and invited Billie eilish to represent the character of Sally. In addition, a full orchestra accompanied the musicians.

Eilish he also sang “Simply Meant To Be”. The artist participated in the tribute concert dressed in a patchwork suit and stitch marks painted all over her body, characterized as Sally in the film. Before her appearance on the show, the singer-songwriter posted on her social media: “I’m pissing in the pants, I’m very excited. “Other guests at the event were “Weird Al” Yankovic, Paul reubens and Ken page.