Cyberpunk 2077 rises from the ashes and becomes a bestseller on Steam

The story of Cyberpunk 2077 it is, to say the least, curious. The ambitious title was shaping up to be one of the biggest launches in recent years and a benchmark for the industry. Sadly, their debut was a complete disaster and, unsurprisingly, the community was not happy. Now, however, this controversial project is in one of its best moments.

The CD Projekt RED RPG has risen from its ashes and in recent days has started to receive thousands of favorable ratings on Steam from users. So the title currently has “mostly favorable” reviews, something that seemed impossible not long ago.

On the other hand, the platform’s recent fall offers also allowed Cyberpunk 2077 managed to become the best-selling video game in recent days. Apparently, the community considered it prudent to purchase the title with an attractive 50% discount.

In this way, the controversial CD Projekt RED project surpassed Red Dead Redemption 2, which also has a 50% discount. More interestingly, it outsold Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5 and Age of Empires IV, 3 relatively recent high-profile releases.

Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption arc has begun

Without a doubt, this role-playing title pointed to the sky with its ambitious theme, narrative, and scale. Sadly, it never reached its full potential due to the multiple glitches it hit stores with, especially on older-gen consoles.

While the desktop versions of Cyberpunk 2077 They still lack polish, it is undeniable that the PC port is currently much better than its counterpart from a year ago. This was made possible by the multiple patches that arrived over time.

Well they say that it is better late than never, right? It seems that the good reception in criticism and sales that the title currently enjoys is an indicator that it is currently in an acceptable phase.

In fact, CD Project RED is confident that, in the future, Cyberpunk 2077 it will be seen with good eyes in the community and it will enjoy a good commercial performance for years. While it is too early to know for sure if that will be true, everything seems to indicate that this will be the case. Only time will tell.

But tell us, have you tried this title yet? What do you think about it? Do you think it is already an acceptable product? Let us read you in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You will find more news related to him if you click here.

