Cristiano explodes against the Ballon d’Or: ‘Yellow-minded liars’
The Commander exploded! Just minutes before the gala Ballon d’Or 2021 of the one who was not a winner, Cristiano Ronaldo ranted against France Football and the organization of the award, stating that they are “liars” and “tabloids”All this in connection with alleged statements by the Portuguese about his obsession with the award.
Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of the prestigious French magazine, revealed just on Sunday that Cristiano’s only ambition is to “retire with more Ballons d’Or” than Lionel Messi, something that Manchester United number 7 categorically denied in social networks, ensuring that the only thing that moves him is “being an example” for everyone in the world of football.
How many Ballons d’Or has Cristiano won?
Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times, being second in the historical list, only behind his sports “nemesis”, Lionel Messi, who has six. Awards for CR7 came in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, the first in his first stage with Manchester United and the other four as an element of Real Madrid.
What’s more, six other times he finished second in the voting, in four of those behind Leo, one by Kaká and the most recent, in 2018, surpassed by the Croatian Luka Modric.
What did Cristiano say against the Ballon d’Or?
“Today’s outcome explains why Pascal Ferré’s statements last week, when he stated that I trusted him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballon d’Or than Lionel Messi.”Pascal Ferré lied, he used my name to promote himself and promote the publication for which he works. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious award can lie in this way, in absolute disrespect to someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with a supposed quarantine that does not have to exist. “” I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career from the beginning, and I do it because I am never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t beat anyone. “” The greatest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team of my country. The greatest ambition of my career is to be a good example for everyone those who are or want to be professional footballers. The greatest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in gold letters in the history of world football. “” I will finish by saying that my attention is already on the next Manchester United game and on everything that, together with my teammates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest …“.
