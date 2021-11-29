Cristiano explodes against the Ballon d’Or: ‘Yellow-minded liars’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/29/2021 13:03:46





The Commander exploded! Just minutes before the gala Ballon d’Or 2021 of the one who was not a winner, Cristiano Ronaldo ranted against France Football and the organization of the award, stating that they are “liars” and “tabloids”All this in connection with alleged statements by the Portuguese about his obsession with the award.

Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of the prestigious French magazine, revealed just on Sunday that Cristiano’s only ambition is to “retire with more Ballons d’Or” than Lionel Messi, something that Manchester United number 7 categorically denied in social networks, ensuring that the only thing that moves him is “being an example” for everyone in the world of football.

How many Ballons d’Or has Cristiano won?

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times, being second in the historical list, only behind his sports “nemesis”, Lionel Messi, who has six. Awards for CR7 came in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, the first in his first stage with Manchester United and the other four as an element of Real Madrid.

What’s more, six other times he finished second in the voting, in four of those behind Leo, one by Kaká and the most recent, in 2018, surpassed by the Croatian Luka Modric.

What did Cristiano say against the Ballon d’Or?