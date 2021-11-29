Craig Hemsworth, father of Chris and Liam, fit at 66

Look at the father of Chris and Liam Hemsworth , Craig, walking by the beach without a shirt and showing off his body in top shape with 66 years !

Until now we knew that Chris Hemsworth He wore an enviable muscular body, one of the most applauded in the Hollywood film industry. His brother Liam Hemsworth he can also boast of well-worked muscles (as he did on the cover of the Australian version of MH a year ago); even the oldest of the brothers, Luke hemsworth, about to turn 41, you can also remove your shirt without hesitation. But we were missing the main piece of the game, the king of the chess game: father hemsworth.

A series of images of Craig hemsworth They confirm what we could already imagine seeing what three children he has had: He’s in top shape too! The patriarch of the clan has been photographed walking Liam’s dogs on the beach without a shirt and wearing peach shorts. Craig looks like a kid to his 66 years, an age in which a priori the muscles do not begin to respond the same but with a series of exercises and a diet adjusted to the age, a body in shape like that of Liam and Chris’s father can be exhibited.

His wife, Leoni, and the boys’ mother, also looks much younger than her biological 60 years. It was as a result of a photo that Chris shared on Instagram with her that her followers were amazed to discover her mother’s age. “Are you kidding me? She’s 60 years old! No way. She looks like the younger sister. My God” was one of the comments.

