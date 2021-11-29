Comet Leonard will be visible from Earth after 80 thousand years: how to see it from Mexico

This photograph of Comet Leonard was composed from 62 images taken with a moderately sized telescope. They were taken in the dark skies of the Eastern Sierra Mountains near June Lake in California, United States (Photo: Dan Bartlett / NASA)

In 2020, Neowise wowed the world. For several weeks, the comet was seen in the skies of Zacatecas, Cancun or Tamaulipas. Its glow and tail could be seen with the naked eye and attracted all eyes. The postcards were magical and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, because it was going to take 6,800 years to return, so no one wanted to miss the show.

After the passage of Neowise, we thought it would take decades to see a celestial show of that magnitude. However, the universe surprised us again and 2021 will close with a unique cosmic event. In the first weeks of December it will cross the sky Comet Leonard a great ice giant that takes 80,000 years to go around the Sun.

It was on January 3, 2021 when they first detected it. Astronomer Gregory J. Leonard was reviewing a series of images captured by the telescope at the Mount Lemmon Observatory at the University of Arizona, United States, when he discovered a strange blur that did not appear in the records. Soon after, they learned that the spot was an unknown comet approaching the Sun, and they cataloged it as C / 2021 A1 Leonard.

Leonard was discovered as a faint stain in January 2021, when was beyond mars. But your orbit will take you past close to Earth and Venus in December, before it approaches the Sun in early January 2022 ″ explained NASA on its website.

The visit of this celestial body has generated great expectation in recent days, because forecasts indicate that we will be able to see it with the naked eye as of November 30, without the need to use professional observation instruments. The US space agency believes this is possible, but warns that it is difficult to make accurate predictions.

“It is difficult to predict when and how bright a comet will appear, because we don’t know how much dust and gas it will emit. This can vary from day to day, and it is what controls the amount of sunlight that is scattered and reflected back towards us, ”NASA said.

Leonard last passed in front of the Sun 80,000 years ago. Since then it has roamed space on a long lap that will culminate in January. 35,000 years ago, the comet made its way back to the star, but once it reaches it, it will leave our solar system and never return.

For this reason, astronomy organizations, space agencies and experts have issued advice and recommendations to follow this unique show. NASA is very optimistic and believes that observers around the world will be able to see the function with the naked eye. And if this does not happen in the end, surely it will be easy to find it with binoculars or a small telescope.

How to contemplate Leonard from Mexico?

C / 2021 A1 Leonard will reach its minimum distance from Earth next December 12th. That night will also be very close to reaching its maximum brightness, so it will be the best time to look for it in the sky.

“This comet will pass at a shorter distance from Earth on December 12, 2021, at 08:54 am EST, “NASA said.

In Mexico, it can be seen that day, shortly before dawn. The recommendation is to contemplate it between 05:00 and 05:30 in the morning and until sunrise. It will appear in the eastern area of ​​the celestial vault and around 07:54 – the central time of the Republic -, the star will reach its perigee, which is the point of its orbit closest to our planet.

As reported by Joel Castro, from Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the best performances will take place in the first half of December, especially in the hours around dawn. To observe it with the naked eye, it will be necessary to look for places with dark skies, away from the light pollution of large cities, and with a clear horizon. Otherwise, it will be more difficult to grasp.

As of this Tuesday, November 30, Leonard could begin to appear in the celestial vault, near the Big Dipper. Its brightness will progressively increase and the maximum brightness will occur between December 13 and 14, according to NASA, although the exact moment is difficult to pin down.

“Depending on the dust and gas, the modeled maximum brightness is expected to be around December 13 or 14, 2021, approximately 1 or 2 days after passing its closest point to Earth,” the space agency explained.

Thereafter, it will slowly start to fade and it will be more difficult to find it in the sky. In the second half of the month it is recommended to try it at night, looking west. Each time it will be closer to the horizon and in the last days of the year it will disappear, being able to be seen only with binoculars or a telescope.

Then, on January 3, 2022, Leonard will reach his perihelion, his minimum distance from the Astro Rey. After this, it will leave the solar system and will never return.

Where did Leonard come from?

Comets come from two regions of the Solar System. The former are short-term, because they take less than 200 years to go around the star, and originate in the Kuiper belt, which is located between 30 and 100 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun (astronomical units).

The latter are long-term, because it takes more than two centuries to complete their orbit. They come from the mysterious oort cloud, a sphere of ice rocks that is more than 2000 astronomical units. This is where Leonard originated. Experts indicate that gravitational disturbances between the rocks themselves, or the gravity of giant planets, causes comets to be ejected towards outer regions of the solar system and approach our star.

