‘Chucky’ Lozano shines in a win for Napoli, leaders of Serie A

The Mexican started and gave the pass to Mertens in the third goal over Lazio on date 14 of Serie A

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano and the Napoli confirmed the leadership of the A series after they thrashed 4-0 at Lazio in a duel that also served as a tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, who this week celebrated one year of death.

‘Chucky’ Lozano at Napoli vs Lazio. LaPresse via AP

The Mexican winger gave an assist and also collaborated in the play of the first goal, since he was one of the most participatory players in the Neapolitan attack, who feasted on the goal of Pepe Reina, who could not contain the attacks of the players rivals.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Lush he positioned himself as a winger on the right and accompanied Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Piotr Zielinski in the attack. Luciano Spalletti had confidence in the Mexican and he did not fail him, as he participated in two goals.

First, the ‘Chucky‘He led a play on the right, sent a low center that was barely cut off and the rebound was left to Zielinski, who fired on the edge of the area to make it 1-0 just minutes from the opening whistle.

Later, Dries Mertens showed why he is one of the team’s historic players and scored a double with two goals. The Belgian made his first of the night after a pass from Insigne and with a couple of cuts in the area, he defined without problem. The second was after a pass from Lush and a first-rate shot that left Reina standing. With this, the Napoli went 3-0.

Due to the facilities behind the Lazio, Lush he looked for his goal in every way. Volley tried first, but his shot stayed on a rival. Then, he took advantage of his speed and went into the area, but his shots were not exact.

For the complement, the Napoli he managed the game as he pleased, although without so much pressure on Reina’s goal. The ‘Chucky‘meanwhile, he had a break and left the substitution at minute 64 for Eljif Elmas.

But in case the score was not bulky, Fabián Ruiz scored 4-0 and sealed the three points with a shot from the area after a long possession from the Neapolitan box. Said so much was the cherry on the cake and they were left with 35 units as absolute leaders of Italian football.