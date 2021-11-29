Chris Hemsworth’s reaction when his daughter asked him to have a penis – El Sol de México

After the boom that has occurred with regard to issues of the trans and non-binary community in the entertainment world, such as with the daughter of rapper Eminem or with Demi Lovato after declaring herself of the non-binary genre, today we remember the peculiar moment that Chris Hemsworth lived when his daughter told him she wanted to have a penis.

➡️ Scarlett Johansson became a mother: the love story with Colin Jost in 5 points

It was in 2016, during a Ellen Degeneres show broadcast, when the actor told the famous host an anecdote, in which his daughter India Rose, four years old at the time, asked him if he could have a penis, like his brothers.

The questioning was derived since the little girl felt a little “jealous” that her brothers had a penis and she didn’t.

Although the moment took Thor’s protagonist by surprise, he responded in an incredible way.

“My daughter is four years old, the boys two… And she is a little jealous of them. The other day she came to me and said: ‘Dad, I want one of those things that Sasha and Tristan have… that they have between their legs.

My head was thinking quickly about how to fix it, and I said: Girls have breasts… ‘I don’t want breasts, I want a penis,’ he told me. Then I thought about his age and said: You know what? You will have what you want to have and you will be what you want to be. ”

After the actor’s story, people applauded his reaction as it was considered as a loving and understanding father, who set the example for other parents to accept the ideas that their children might have during the different stages of their lives, no matter how unexpected they were.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

It should be noted that Hemsworth is not only a good dad, but is also committed to the child population of his country, being an active member since 2010, of the Australian Childhood Foundation, a charitable endeavor that seeks to help Australia’s children, victims of domestic violence or abuse.