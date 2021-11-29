Chris Hemsworth’s handsome father competing at 66

That Chris Hemsworth he is one of the most attractive men in the universe is an axiom. And it is that, apart from his brilliant acting skills that manage to enchant us in each and every one of his appearances on the screen, his enviable physical appearance makes us drool every time we see him.

He has a little face that painters don’t paint, yes, but his good form is not far behind either. His passion for the sport, as well as his commitment to him for roles as ‘Thor’, and the hard training that we see regularly through his profile on networks are some of the reasons why, at 38 years old, he can boast without any qualms about his status.

However, far from the fitness world, it is their genetics that also play an essential role. And it is that, knowing their parents Leonie, 60 years old, and Craig, 66, we know why her three children boast of said physique. Now, taking advantage of Father’s Day, the Hollywood star wanted to share some snapshots with Father Hemsworth that have unleashed the thousands and thousands of comments from his followers.

” Happy Father’s Day damn great champion !! Thanks for always being there. I love you Papa”, are the words that the interpreter has written along with the collection of photos: one of them recent and the other two from when the famous actor was little. Some tender images in which, in addition to seeing the great complicity between father and son and the beautiful family that they form, we have been able to observe an obvious detail that has driven all users crazy.

” You are twins ”, ” You are literally the clone of your father ”, ” The two of you are exactly the same ”are just some of the messages that record how shocked they have been by the great resemblance between father and son. But beyond that, your comment board too He has been filled with compliments and compliments towards his father through those who have praised how beautiful he was and how well he is preserved at his age.

