Chris Hemsworth tried to kiss a cow and the photo goes viral

Chris Hemworth’s beef love in India gets social media approval.

Chris Hemsworth is a great animalist as he has shown on other occasions.

Craig Hemsworth, Chris and Liam’s father, shows that at 66 you can also have a superhero body.

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and everything he does quickly becomes news. From his incredible biceps for the fourth Thor movie to skateboarding lessons for his children, the Australian actor is constantly making headlines and his image as a pluper-perfect handsome uncle is replicated day after day on social media, also when he gets affectionate with wildlife. international.

This deserves an explanation and we will give it to you. As in his day the image of Chris Hemsworth hugging a koala from his native Australia or when he slept like his dog went viral, in recent weeks everyone has talked about that time when Chris Hemsworth showed him his muscles of superhero to a cow in India and even got affectionate with her.

Chris Hemsworth has had a special affection for India for years. In fact, one of their latest hits was recorded in the Asian country: ‘Tyler Rake’ (‘Extraction’), the Netflix super hit movie directed by the Russo brothers was shot in India and the second part is already being prepared after the tremendous success international.

However, this emotional image belongs to a trip that Chris Hemsworth made in 2016 with his wife, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and in which he was able to discover the charms of India and its animals. “Give me a kiss, pretty,” the Australian actor titles the image, with this little calf that comes close to his face when he sees him shirtless and barefoot on a street in India.

