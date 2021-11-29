Charm and 10 other Disney animated films that are secret superhero stories

It’s no secret that superheroes are all the rage in Hollywood, especially Disney, which owns Marvel’s powerful roster of characters, as well as some Fox assets like Kingsman, Alita, and even Captain Underpants. The company has also produced its own epic films with these types of heroes, such as the two Pixar Incredibles films, but Have you been secretly producing more superhero movies all this time?

We say yes, and Walt Disney Pictures provides the ultimate proof of our claim with the new Encanto fantasy. The new animated film tells the story of a Colombian family that, after a terrible tragedy, receives a magic candle that empowers each of its newborn children for three generations. That is, it grants powers to everyone except the protagonist Mirabel Madrigal, who stares at how her family companions show off their super strength (her sister Luisa), their healing powers (her mother Julieta), and climate control ( her aunt Pepa), her psychic ability (her uncle Bruno), her communication with animals (her little cousin Antonio), her hearing ability (her cousin Dolores) or the ability to grow beautiful flowers with a gesture of the hand (his sister Isabela).

Encanto deftly follows Mirabel’s journey of self-discovery as she tries to keep her family together when cracks start to develop in the magic. Although since the announcement of its production in 2016 it has been said that the film has elements of “magical realism”, comic book fans would have no problem finding correlations with superheroes such as Storm, Professor X, Daredevil or Poison Ivy. We were even able to ask the film’s co-writer and co-director, Charise Castro Smith, about the parallels between Encanto and other superhero properties..

It’s funny, people have made that comparison“Charise Castro Smith comments exclusively to IGN.”From the inside it doesn’t feel like this. From the inside it feels like a story about a family very similar to mine. A family with many internal pressures and a lot of love. People who can do extraordinary things, people who have secrets. So yeah, the characters in this movie have superpowers, which is a very interesting element, but I think what draws me the most is the family dynamics and sibling relationships. My own relationship with my grandparents, with both of them, was an important element that I tried to introduce into this story. So yeah, Luisa is a superhero“.

Luisa’s super ability to literally carry a church or a town bridge on her shoulders may seem like the feats of Superman, but she and the other Madrigal are not the only ones in the annals of Disney history who seem to possess more typical superhero traits. . Here are 10 other movies from the studio that would fit perfectly as movies in this genre …

Dumbo (1941)

The catchphrase for the 1978 Superman movie was “You will believe that a man can flyBut what about an elephant? Of course, if the definition of a superhero applies as any being with extraordinary abilities, then almost all animals that have walked on all fours and spoken in a Disney movie would fall into that category. However, Dumbo is exceptional even within the world of the film, as his ability to use his gigantic ears to fly sets him apart from other circus elephants. He does not use this ability to fight crime, but to land a contract in Hollywood, which is well deserved and probably what a modern flying elephant would do as well.

Peter Pan (1953)

Another character with the ability to fly is the famous “boy who never grew up”, Peter Pan. JM Barrie’s character from the 1904 play, Peter and Wendy, meets all the requirements to be a superhero: Flight? Yes. Colored leggings? Yes. Immortality? Checked. Child companion? Hell, he has his own Lost Boys gang. Fight bad guys with strange disfigurements? Yes, Captain Hook definitely applies. A cool vehicle? Uncle has his own flying ship. If you need a corollary in Marvel, just look up Sprite from Eternals, who was supposed to have been Barrie’s inspiration for Peter Pan in the comics.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins <p> Though the 2018 sequel starring Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns, won’t arrive on Disney + until January 2021, the acclaimed 1964 Julie Andrews original, based on the PL Travers book series, is on the site in all its sentimental splendor. Andrews stars, alongside Dick Van Dyke, as the titular magical nanny tasked with whipping the dysfunctional Banks brood into shape.” class=”image screenshot” itemprop=”contentUrl” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/m/mary-poppi/mary-poppinspthough-the-2018-sequel-starring-emily-blunt-mar_b9uc.jpg”/></figure> <p>Like Peter Pan, the magical nanny Mary Poppins, so memorably played by Julie Andrews, too<strong> has the ability to fly, but also has the power to speak with animals, telekinesis and manipulation of reality</strong>. She is also very good at transporting herself and others to imaginary worlds rendered in glorious 2D animation. You could say that it is “practically perfect in every way”. It even got the most superheroic, a sequel, with The Return of Mary Poppins, in 2018, where Emily Blunt played it.</p> <h2><strong>The Novice Witch (1971)</strong></h2> <p><img alt=

Another Disney film directed by Robert Stevenson (who also directed Mary Poppins) and combining live action and animation was The rookie witch, who was a kind of Harry Potter prototype. It stars Angela Lansbury as the witch Miss Eglantine Price, who uses her magical abilities to fight the Nazis during World War II. It’s a bit like John Constantine if he were a scruffy woman adopting war orphans. It is also possible that she later became a mystery writer, but that is unconfirmed. The only aspect that separates her from Mary Poppins is that she is a witch in training, so many of her spells are unsuccessful, but she is still formidable.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Based on the traditional tale that Jean Cocteau so memorably adapted in 1946 as “Beauty and the Beast,” this 1990s classic was honored as the first animated feature film to be nominated for an Oscar for best picture. It tells the story of Bella, who frees her father by taking his place as Beast’s prisoner, and then suffers a severe case of Stockholm syndrome from the monster who was once a prince before being transformed by a sorceress. This curse turned him into a Beast, but it also endowed him with strength, speed, agility, durability, healing, and enhanced senses, not to mention his claws and fangs. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby weren’t feeling super creative when it came time to baptize the very blue version of the Marvel character: Hank McCoy, whose nickname on the X-Men team is … Beast!

Hercules (1997)

Both Marvel and DC have their own take on the Greek mythological hero, and Hercules’ dad Zeus even appeared briefly in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (in both the 2017 and 2021 versions). Of course, the Disney version of the hero was more of a plover head than his counterpart in the comics. Even so, a guy who mainly rescues damsels in distress and fights monsters sounds like a typical superhero from the last decades.

Tarzan (1999)

In this case it is a bit of a cheat, since the creation of Edgar Rice Burroughs has its roots in the same pulp novels of the early 20th century that later inspired comic book superheroes like Batman, The Shadow, etc.. The very idea of ​​a wild child raised by apes and a skilled hunter with great dexterity makes us immediately think of Wolverine. In many ways, the Wolverine in the movies led something of a wild existence before being civilized by Professor X, just as Jane Porter does with Tarzan.

Frozen (2013)

The Best Movies of the Decade

It stands to reason that Elsa, based on the character in Hans Christian Anderson’s fable “The Snow Queen,” was originally conceived by the filmmakers as the movie’s villain, as she bears many similarities to the DC Comics villain Mr. Cold. Nevertheless, He also looks a lot like Marvel’s mutant hero Bobby Drake / Iceman for his ability to conjure and manipulate ice and snow to turn them into weapons, shields, escape routes, etc. The fact that his uncontrolled abilities turn his kingdom of Arendelle into a true snow apocalypse goes hand in hand with the typical X-Men drama, that is, the emotions of a mutant cause his powers to go out of control so much that they end up damaging. or almost hurting a lot of people. Luckily, Elsa learns to be carried away properly, and in Frozen 2 she has almost completely mastered her skills.

Moana (2016)

Like Mirabel from Encanto, the Polynesian princess of Moana (Moana outside of Europe) may not have many powers, but her traveling companion (the shape-shifting demigod of the wind and sea and master of navigation named Maui) does. he has them. The fact that he’s played by Dwayne Johnson only adds to that heroic charisma. Maui is also a bit of an idiot and selfish, but in the end he answers the call of heroism to restore the heart of the giant goddess Te Fiti, and fights a lot of great sea monsters along the way. Although not an exact representation of the comics, Maui’s Pacific Islander Companion, Jason Momoa, he has a certain resemblance to Aquaman, with his numerous tattoos and his heroic reluctance in general.

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Raya, the Southeast Asian heroine, looks like a girl from Frank Miller's heart. She's very tough, masters martial arts and hand-to-hand combat as well as weapons, and rides a big bug / armadillo named Tuk Tuk … Just like Miller's beautiful assassin, Elektra! Okay, Elektra may never have ridden a giant bug, but the similarities are there. Raya is part of the street superhero tradition, where a person's natural talents and abilities more than make up for his lack of standard powers.

Raya, the Southeast Asian heroine, looks like a girl from Frank Miller’s heart. She’s very tough, masters martial arts and hand-to-hand combat as well as weapons, and rides a big bug / armadillo named Tuk Tuk … Just like Miller’s beautiful assassin, Elektra! Okay, Elektra may never have ridden a giant bug, but the similarities are there. Raya is part of the street superhero tradition, where a person’s natural talents and abilities more than make up for his lack of standard powers.

What other Disney characters are secret superheroes? Let’s talk about it in the comments.

