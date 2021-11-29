Charm and 10 other Disney animated films that are secret superhero stories

It’s no secret that superheroes are all the rage in Hollywood, especially Disney, which owns Marvel’s powerful roster of characters, as well as some Fox assets like Kingsman, Alita, and even Captain Underpants. The company has also produced its own epic films with these types of heroes, such as the two Pixar Incredibles films, but Have you been secretly producing more superhero movies all this time?

We say yes, and Walt Disney Pictures provides the ultimate proof of our claim with the new Encanto fantasy. The new animated film tells the story of a Colombian family that, after a terrible tragedy, receives a magic candle that empowers each of its newborn children for three generations. That is, it grants powers to everyone except the protagonist Mirabel Madrigal, who stares at how her family companions show off their super strength (her sister Luisa), their healing powers (her mother Julieta), and climate control ( her aunt Pepa), her psychic ability (her uncle Bruno), her communication with animals (her little cousin Antonio), her hearing ability (her cousin Dolores) or the ability to grow beautiful flowers with a gesture of the hand (his sister Isabela).

Encanto deftly follows Mirabel’s journey of self-discovery as she tries to keep her family together when cracks start to develop in the magic. Although since the announcement of its production in 2016 it has been said that the film has elements of “magical realism”, comic book fans would have no problem finding correlations with superheroes such as Storm, Professor X, Daredevil or Poison Ivy. We were even able to ask the film’s co-writer and co-director, Charise Castro Smith, about the parallels between Encanto and other superhero properties..

“It’s funny, people have made that comparison“Charise Castro Smith comments exclusively to IGN.”From the inside it doesn’t feel like this. From the inside it feels like a story about a family very similar to mine. A family with many internal pressures and a lot of love. People who can do extraordinary things, people who have secrets. So yeah, the characters in this movie have superpowers, which is a very interesting element, but I think what draws me the most is the family dynamics and sibling relationships. My own relationship with my grandparents, with both of them, was an important element that I tried to introduce into this story. So yeah, Luisa is a superhero“.

Luisa’s super ability to literally carry a church or a town bridge on her shoulders may seem like the feats of Superman, but she and the other Madrigal are not the only ones in the annals of Disney history who seem to possess more typical superhero traits. . Here are 10 other movies from the studio that would fit perfectly as movies in this genre …

Dumbo (1941)

The catchphrase for the 1978 Superman movie was “You will believe that a man can flyBut what about an elephant? Of course, if the definition of a superhero applies as any being with extraordinary abilities, then almost all animals that have walked on all fours and spoken in a Disney movie would fall into that category. However, Dumbo is exceptional even within the world of the film, as his ability to use his gigantic ears to fly sets him apart from other circus elephants. He does not use this ability to fight crime, but to land a contract in Hollywood, which is well deserved and probably what a modern flying elephant would do as well.

Peter Pan (1953)

Another character with the ability to fly is the famous “boy who never grew up”, Peter Pan. JM Barrie’s character from the 1904 play, Peter and Wendy, meets all the requirements to be a superhero: Flight? Yes. Colored leggings? Yes. Immortality? Checked. Child companion? Hell, he has his own Lost Boys gang. Fight bad guys with strange disfigurements? Yes, Captain Hook definitely applies. A cool vehicle? Uncle has his own flying ship. If you need a corollary in Marvel, just look up Sprite from Eternals, who was supposed to have been Barrie’s inspiration for Peter Pan in the comics.

Mary Poppins (1964)