CD Projekt Red already has its sights set on its next AAA

The Polish studio CD Projekt Red has a lot of work ahead of it for 2022. Not only is it still working prominently on Cyberpunk 2077, but it is also preparing its exhibitions and the arrival of the next generation version of the game and The Witcher 3 by early 2022. But as if this weren’t enough, next year will be when the studio begins to set its sights on the future. And that means in his next big AAA title.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Polish media Rzeczpospolita, studio president Adam Kiciński commented that they have no idea, at the moment, of bringing any new IP and that they are focused on the potential of their two franchises.

CD Projekt Red is focused on its two great IP’s

We are currently focusing on our two franchises. Both have enormous potential, so one of our strategic objectives is to start working on AAA projects in parallel within our IPs. And this is what we hope will happen next year.

With these statements it is clear that CD Projekt Red’s approach is exclusive in its current great sagas: Cyberpunk and The Witcher. With this, we can expect new titles from both in the future, although yes, with shorter marketing cycles than seen with the last game of the study, from which they say they have learned their lesson.

On the other hand, and related to this, a few weeks ago it was confirmed that CD Projekt had acquired the developer The Molasses Flood, in charge of games such as The Flamenco in the Floos and Drake Hollow, and it is said that it is working on an ambitious project based in some of these two franchises.

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are now available on Xbox One and PC, as well as being playable on Xbox Series X | S via backward compatibility. The Next-gen version of these titles will arrive, as we told you a few minutes ago, during the first quarter of 2022.