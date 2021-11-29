Carlos Acevedo will be called up to El Tri for a duel against Chile

Editorial Mediotiempo and Enrique Martínez Villar

Mexico City / 11.29.2021





After his great performances with Saints, the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo placeholder image will be taken into account by the coach of the National Team, Gerardo Martino, to integrate the call of the Aztec team for the friendly match against Chile on December 8 in Austin, Texas.

The goalkeeper of the Laguneros had stood out with good performances in Liga MX, but had not been able to be in the last calls of the Tata martino for the national team. However, now that Saints He is no longer in the Liguilla, he can be summoned without any inconvenience.

Acevedo It was a factor for Santos to reach the Liguilla and qualify for the Quarter-Finals after overcoming the Repechage. Only there was nothing he could do to prevent elimination at the hands of Tigres.

In addition to Acevedo, the summons of the side of the America Salvador Reyes, who was also one of the outstanding young players of the Opening 2021. The Eagles were eliminated by Pumas and this also facilitated the call of the youth.

Other surprises for this list will be the defense of the Los Angeles Galaxy, the Mexican American Julián Araujo, as well as the player of the Sub 18 of the English Arsenal, Marcelo Flores, who also has Canadian nationality. Another summoned will be Efrain Alvarez, also Mexican American of the Galaxy, among others such as Santiago Gimenez (Cruz Azul) and Luis Olivas (Chivas).

When is the game against Chile?

The Mexican team will play the friendly against Chile selection on December 8 in Texas to close their games in 2021.

This meeting will not be within a FIFA date, so that the Tata will not be able to summon foreign players, as well as those who are from the teams that dispute the Final of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, tournament that the Semifinals will culminate next weekend.

That is why a list similar to the one made by Martino for the friendly against is expected for this match. Ecuador of October 27, when Mexico lost 3-2 in Charlotte, United States, no players from Europe.