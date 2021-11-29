Cardi B invited JoJo Siwa to surprise Kulture at Christmas – Publimetro México

Rapper Cardi B isn’t shy when it comes to showing her appreciation for the celebrities she adores. From her hilarious Twitter exchange with “You” star Penn Badgley to meeting her favorite Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, Cardi is known for showing her love, and recently yelled at JoJo Siwa. Cardi asked him for a favor on behalf of her three-year-old daughter Kulture during her opening monologue as host of the 2021 American Music Awards show.

“Let me tell you this story,” Cardi began. “So my husband, I was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter’s (Kulture Kiari) birthday party, but she is reserved and busy. So JoJo Siwa, could you come see my daughter for Christmas? ”The singer is heard seeking eye contact with the young artist.

The new mother of two continued, “I know they cost a lot of money, let me tell you something, you rappers have nothing on JoJo Siwa.” Jojo responded to Cardi’s invitation when she took the stage to present the American Music Award to her favorite pop duo or group. “Cardi, I’m going to see what I can do and I’m going to try to make Christmas happen, I promise, by putting it on my phone right now,” he said. “I can’t wait to meet Kulture, she’s being raised by a superstar.”

Cardi B shook the stage at the American Music Awards

Star Cardi B closed the stage at the American Music Awards during her first time hosting the show. As well as showing that her personality is bigger than her outfits, Cardi stole the show with eight lavish makeovers. Her lavish outfits included a neon green dress with a flowing train and an all-black dress with an oversized headpiece.

On the other hand, all her fans are eager to know what Cardi will give her partner Offset. The artist received a $ 1.5 million mansion in the Dominican Republic on her birthday on October 11. Now on December 14, Offset will celebrate one more year of life and we are sure that Cardi B will not pass the occasion under the table.