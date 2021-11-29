Cardi B changes her dress 8 times at the AMAs

The month of November comes loaded with musical red carpets and the styles begin to duel between all the guests to see which one wins the award for the best dressed of the musical season. After the European Music Awards, Latin Grammy and, at the national level, the 40 Principales Music Awards (with Rosalía as the center of all eyes), now it has been the turn of the American Music Awards, some awards whose red carpet has had a great protagonist.

Although the real winners of the night were the members of the South Korean band BTS, whose styles do not leave anyone indifferent, has undoubtedly been Cardi B the winner fashion of the night. Their eight costume changes They well deserve all the attention because each of them has caused a great impact on social networks during the night of the gala. The evening was already starting strong with her when she appeared on the red carpet with a spectacular design of Schiaparelli, signed by Daniel Roseberry, with a gold mask, black veil included and the infinite nails designed by the firm for its spring / summer 2022 collection.

On stage Cardi B wasted power with perfectly successful looks to act like a great diva. So much so that for her first appearance she chose a black dress with a feathered headdress as a crest of Alexandre Vauthier It was followed by another feathered look that reminded many of one of the most famous Cher, the one from the 1986 Oscars.

Cardi B’s other great dresses at the AMAs

Cardi B’s parade continued with no less impressive outfits signed by the top designers of the moment, such as the fluorine dress of Jean paul gualtier, the velvet with a jewel neckline and feathers on the shoulders by Jean-Louis Sabaji or the sculpture jacket from the autumn / winter 2021-22 collection by Schiaparelli, a firm that has revolutionized red carpets with their sculpted bodies (tell Zendaya or Chiara Ferragni).