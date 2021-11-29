Cardi B announces at the BET Awards that she will be a mom for the second time

Singer Cardi B announced her second pregnancy during a presentation at the BET Awards this Sunday, as well as with a post on social media.

According to Variety, the announcement was carefully choreographed, since at the same time that the interpreter took the stage of the gala to make a musical presentation, noting her swollen belly in her outfit, it was shared in networks and in a press release information about your future second child.

“Going on stage wearing a custom Doce & Gabbana, Cardi showed her belly as she shared this wonderful news with her husband by her side,” the letter reads.

The future baby will be the second child of the singer of “I Like It” and rapper Offset, who are parents of Kulture, almost 3 years old.

Although it was until this moment that the pregnancy was made public, the medium points out that the celebrity was already showing some months of pregnancy at the time she sang the song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion at the last edition of the Grammy Awards, in March.

Cardi B also made a similar move to announce her first pregnancy, in 2018, as she showed off her bulging belly on Saturday Night Live.

The star and Offset have had a difficult relationship: they separated for a few months last year, and she even started a divorce process, but after several reunions the couple decided to get back together.

The reveal received at least two on-stage mentions as the BET Awards ceremony progressed, including one from host Taraji P. Henson.

“Okay, let’s get back to Cardi B and Offset bringing us to life, literally!”

During the awards, Cardi B has won five awards: Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (for “WAP”), Spectator’s Choice Award (also for “WAP”) and Video of the Year, twice (for both “WAP” and “Up”).