Camila Cabello chosen in the Top 100 Latina Powerhouse 2021

Camila Cabello, 24, rose to fame as a member of the disbanded girl group Fifth Harmony. During her stay in the band, the young woman born in Havana, Cuba, began to try her luck as a solo artist by releasing songs like I Know What You Did Last Summer with her boyfriend Shawn mendes and Bad things with Machine Gun Kelly.

© GettyImages

At the end of 2016, Cabello decided that it was time to develop her solo career and left the group. In 2018, he released his debut studio album, Camila, with which he placed at the top of the popularity charts, reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart. His first single Havana it was placed at the top of the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom. The following year, his duet with Mendes, Miss, became her second single on the Billboard Hot 100.

With success after success, Cabello was given the opportunity to make her acting debut in 2021 with the musical. Cinderella. The star also had the opportunity to record the songs for the film’s soundtrack.

© GettyImages





Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.