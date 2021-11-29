Britney Spears wants her family in jail

Singer Britney Spears publicly stated that his family should “be in the jail“for” bad things “that they did during custody, thus ensuring that now that he is free, nothing will remain silent.

To their 39 years, singer Britney Spears decided not to hide anything more. After being released from a guardianship that lasted 13 years, the singer called her family Through an emotional message -in a video posted on his Instagram- and made a specific mention of his mother, Lynne spears.

In this text, he revealed: “Honestly, every day that I wake up it still amazes me how my family and the guardianship could do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!” Outraged and sad, Britney asserted. “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me that everyone should be in jail for… yes, including my mother who [tanto] go to the church!”.

Along the same lines, she also wrote that she was prepared to “go and fix things [en una entrevista con] Oprah [Winfrey]”while he stated that he will no longer keep his mouth shut about everything that happened.

It goes for everything! Britney Spears outraged with her family

“I haven’t forgotten,” he concluded, adding, “I hope you can look up tonight and know exactly what I mean!” After expressing herself sincerely about what her family did to her, in another 2-minute video, she spoke much more about the news that today excites her a lot and that is already released from the guardianship that controlled her since 2008.

After a key question – in a recent interview – he answered: “What am I doing? That is a very good question” and added: “Well, let’s see that I have been under guardianship for 13 years. It is a long time to be in a situation in the you don’t want to be in. I’m just grateful for every day and for being able to have my car keys. To be able to be independent and feel like a woman. Possess an ATM card. Seeing cash for the first time. To be able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but they make a big difference. “

Outraged, the singer promised that she will do whatever it takes because she loves her family on the jail. He also took the opportunity to thank his fans for starting the movement Free Britney. It is worth noting that this rebellion was of great help to finish the ball and to put an end to his guardianship.

“My voice was silenced and threatened for so long,” the singer admitted. “I couldn’t speak or say anything. Thanks to you, I think you honestly saved my life, somehow. 100 percent.”

Now yes, Britney Spears She is ready to enjoy life, but before she assured that she wants to see her family on the jail. Do you support the singer?