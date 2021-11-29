Britney Spears finally free at 40

Pop princess.

The singer enters the quarantine of life, recovering her artistic and personal autonomy, after the potholes and the controversial parental guardianship

The ‘princess of pop’ celebrates a very special birthday. Britney Spears, the teenager who at the end of the nineties conquered fame through “Baby One More Time”, turns 40 this December 2, beginning a new stage of her life in which she regains her personal and artistic freedom .

In the 1990s, Britney Jean Spears (1981, Mississippi, USA) had risen to the top of the music charts, filled concerts, was the image of big brands …, she had it all, but in the mid-2000s He went through several potholes that led to a parental guardianship.

Now in December 2021, for the first time in more than a decade, Spears celebrates years without the external control that her father had been exercising over her career and fortune, after a judge so decided this November.

“My God, I love my fans so much. It’s crazy. I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day. The best day of my life… Praise the Lord. Can I have an Amen?

With this phrase published on her Instagram, Spears celebrated the end of the guardianship exercised over her by her father, Jaime Spears, since 2008 and began a new stage, in which she can once again be the owner of her life.



GOODBYE TO PARENTAL GUARDIANSHIP

Behind him he leaves 13 years in which, according to published information, his father decided on his career, on his money and even on his personal life. However, since 2019 a professional tutor had been in charge of the third facet of Britney’s existence: her private affairs.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have one [un DIU] post so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children, no more children, “the singer said in court during a call last summer, according to People magazine.

The McComb, Mississippi-born artist’s latest studio work to date is “Glory,” released in 2016.