BOOOOOOOOM: Cristiano Ronaldo exploded at France Football editor-in-chief for saying his only ambition is to win more Ballon d’Ors than Messi

A few days ago, Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of France Football, told NY Times that Cristiano Ronaldo revealed to him that his only ambition before retiring is to win more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi.

“Ronaldo only has one ambition and that is to retire with more Ballon d’Or than Messi. I know because he told me “.

Well, this Monday, a couple of hours before the ceremony of the Ballon d’Or 2021 in the city of Paris, The bug answered him.

The historical top scorer in professional football assured that the editorial manager of FF lied and used his name to promote the award, his person and the publication for which he works.

CR7 made it very clear that he does not compete directly against anyone (in this case Lionel Messi), he simply wins for himself, for his clubs, for his team and for those who love him.

And he closed holding that his true ambition is to win national and international collective titles, to be a good example for all those who want to be professional players and to be engraved with golden letters in the history of world football. Individual glory is the result of all this, he has never thought of it the other way around.

Ah! And he shared that his absence from the gala was not due to a quarantine, as Mr. Ferré commented. The Portuguese simply did not attend.

CHRISTIAN’S LETTER TO THE FRANCE FOOTBALL EDITOR

Today’s outcome explains why Pascal Ferré’s statements last week, when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballon d’Or than Lionel Messi.

Pascal Ferré lied, he used my name to promote himself and promote the publication for which he works. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious award can lie in this way, in absolute disrespect to someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with a so-called quarantine that has no reason to exist.

I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career from the beginning, and I do so because I am never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t beat anyone.

The greatest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team of my country. The greatest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. It is to leave my name written in gold letters in the history of world football.

I will finish by saying that my attention is already on the next Manchester United game and on everything that, together with my teammates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest …

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has won 5 Ballons d’Or in his career: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. The second top winner of the award, only behind Lionel Messi.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo registers 43 goals and 6 assists in 60 games played in 2021. Inevitable.