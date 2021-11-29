Blade Runner: Ridley Scott will revive one of his best works, now as a TV series

Ridley Scott confirmed the project that it already has the pilot episode written and is structured as a television series that will run for 10 episodes.



Blade Runner, One of the most representative science fiction sagas of the last 40 years, it was born from a novel that not only gave rise to two films, but also to books, comics, video games, board games, documentaries and various other sequels, to which now a TV series will be added, which will be in charge of the creator of the film that gave world popularity to the story, the filmmaker Ridley scott.

Blade Runner series will have 10 episodes

Scott himself announced the project in an interview with the BBC, in which he reported that the Blade Runner adaptation is intended as a 10-episode series. The director indicated that the pilot chapter is already written, as well as a guide that will serve as a framework for the entire story that will be developed on television and will have an extension of 10 hours.

This will be the second time that Ridley Scott has been directly involved with a Blade Runner spin-off, from the original film that was released in 1982 and in which figures such as Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer and Sean Young participated, which had a script by Hampton Fancher and David Peoples, who adapted the story written by de Philip for the big screen K. Dick.

The classic film of the eighties had to wait until 2017 to have a cinematic sequel, the film Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright and again, Harrison Ford. The film was directed by Dennis Villeneuve, known for such films as The Arrival and Dune. The project, despite having the favor of the critics, did not have a good box office.

Ridley Scott returns to the small screen

This year another spin-off was added to the universe, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, a 13-episode anime that can be seen on the HBO platforms. The story directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama is set in the city of Los Angeles in 2032, halfway between the two films.

Ridley Scott also confirmed his return to the Alien universe, which he successfully launched in 1979 with the Oscar-winning film of the same name. This return will take place through a spin off that will repeat the Blade Runner formula, as it will move from the cinema to the small screen in the form of a 10-episode television series.