Bixie: Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence’s cut that’s fashionable this winter

The seasons set trends in all aspects of the fashion and the haircut is one of the most important. Therefore, we tell you which is the haircut which is already in fashion and used by famous movie and television celebrities. It is a combination between the Pixie cut and the Bob, called Bixie.

This style has become the cut of the moment. Match the length of a shorter style with the silhouette that the Pixie can have. And all in one look, combining the best of masculine and feminine styles.

In the same style you will have a formal but also casual cut, with different textures, in addition to being a boyish style, very inclusive. It is modern and dared, to take it to the office and then go out for a drink at a bar.

Úrsula Corberó imposes fashion with the Bixie haircut

PHOTO: Twitter

A cut with a lot of wave

The combination of short hair with bangs the front is very well seen in current fashion. It is also very versatile, because it can be used longer or shorter in the front and in the back it can be rounded or with the finish you want, according to your taste. It can be picked up on one side or both and can be played with the cut in many ways.

Another advantage is that it can be very Elegant, but also casual. It is a very feminine, sexy style with a touch of the nineties and the beginning of the century, which is gaining strength every day.

For that reason, great figures in film and television such as Ursula Corberó, Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson or Jennifer Lawrence use it repeatedly on red carpets, interviews or in their daily life.

Scarlett Johansson and short hair are one of the best combinations

PHOTO: Twitter

Jennifer Lawrence uses the Bixie in a spectacular way

PHOTO: Twitter

KEEP READING:

It is beautiful! Eiza González imposes a trend with thin eyebrows and styling for brown skin

Mother prohibits her daughters from seeing their grandparents and the reason goes viral

Karime from Acapulco Shore debuts a new look and is tuned in networks by COPYING to Mane