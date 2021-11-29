Billie Eilish fans will be ‘happier than ever’ with this Cyber ​​Monday deal – EzAnime.net

Billie Eilish is all about what her music sounds like, which she spoke about when she helped Spotify announce their new HiFi audio update. Then later he took it a bit further when he partnered with Amazon on a limited edition Echo Studio speaker with his face etched on it. That way, even when you’re not listening to Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish will always be there with a deep, existential look on her face. Looking into the distance. I long. You’re probably thinking of all the poor Thanksgiving turkeys.

Anyway, where was I? Yes, the Echo Studio. Well, it’s a limited-edition version of Amazon’s most powerful speaker, and right now it’s 15% off just in time for Cyber ​​Monday. It can be a bit strange to have a musician’s face glued to your speaker, but I guess it makes more sense than having it on the wall. So if you’re a Billie Eilish fan, this is for you (sign: “Bad Guy”).

Limited Edition Echo Studio

This limited edition Echo Studio is all about Billie Eilish. Not only does it offer an exceptional audio experience, but it also comes with six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited so you can blast “Bad Guy” to your heart’s content.

$ 195 at Amazon

The Echo Studio is equipped with five speakers and Dolby Atmos support, which means you’ll get sound everywhere and it will be crystal clear. It also analyzes the acoustics of the environment, so you always get the best audio.

Of course, the Echo Studio is Alexa compatible, which means you can pair it with other Cyber ​​Monday smart home deals. Plus, it has support for your favorite music streaming services, including Spotify. But with six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited, you already have everything you need, including spatial audio support and more.

