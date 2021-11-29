Billie Eilish Debuts on Disney + with Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is one of the premieres this month on Disney + and with this film, Grammy winner Billie Eilish makes her debut on the streaming platform.

The film, directed by Robert Rodríguez and Patrick Osborne, presents the original concert of the artist’s new album and from the Hollywood Bowl stage, Billie intimately interprets each of the songs on the new album.

An experience in concert like you’ve never had#HappierThanEver: A love letter to Los Angeles. Premiere September 3, only in #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5ynz2P7F0d – Disney + Latin America (@disneyplusla) August 25, 2021

This special promises viewers an animated journey through Billie’s hometown, Los Angeles, and other iconic landmarks.

Along with the artist, her brother, singer-songwriter Finneas, Los Angeles Children ‘s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel and Romero Lubambo, the renowned Brazilian guitarist, also participate.

Starting this September 3 and for more than an hour, it will be possible to enjoy Happier Than Ever on Disney +: A love letter for the Angels.

Although this is Billie Eilish’s debut on Disney Plus, it is not on streaming platforms, the singer has a documentary with Apple TV called The World ‘s A Little Blurry. This film is directed by RJ Cutler and Finneas O’Connell also participates in it.

The World ‘s A Little Blurry lets you see the life of the artist up close; road trips, coexistence with his family, the stage and how he wrote his album.

Documentaries of artists and emblematic characters take over streaming

Since the rise of these entertainment platforms, the lives and careers of various artists have been put on the scene. From singers, athletes and iconic characters, to serial killers and criminals.

On Netflix you can find a wide catalog of documentaries and docuseries with this narrative, as an example are those made to the singers Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Chavela Vargas, the Korean band Black Pink, Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes, among others.

At the moment, the Disney Plus documentary offerings come mostly from National Geographic, which focus on nature and wildlife; however, it does have a few others dedicated to artists such as the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus with her iconic Hannah Montana character, Taylor Swift, and now Billie Eilish.