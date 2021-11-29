Batman: 10 Things About Bruce Wayne That Are Unique To Tim Burton Movies

The Batman Tim Burton hit theaters in 1989 and was a huge success with fans and critics, grossing more than $ 400 million at the box office. After Adam West’s Batman frenzy of the ’60s, Burton’s film ushered in a darker era for the Crusader in the Cloak. Burton’s sequel in 1992, Batman returnsIt was also a huge success, although some fans think it was too dark and that many of the Penguin scenes were quite scary.

Batman and Batman returns remain to this day and helped pave the way for the trilogy of The dark knight by Christopher Nolan, considered by many to be the greatest Batman franchise of all time. However, the Batman / Bruce Wayne character featured in Burton’s films is widely regarded as the greatest of all time and exhibits many unique qualities that no other bat-movie could touch.

10 Michael Keaton’s performance as Bruce Wayne and Batman was perfect

At first, Batman fans were skeptical of the possibility of Michael Keaton becoming the new Dark Knight, as he was known for his more comical roles. However, Keaton did it wonderfully and was great as both Batman and Bruce Wayne, blending the nuances of both personalities almost perfectly. Since Michael Keaton there have been several batmen and while some were better than others, no actor has been able to capture as much the charming personality of Bruce Wayne as the intimidating Batman as Keaton did.

9 Batman didn’t have Robin or any other members of the Bat-family

As Batman’s sidekick in the comics and Adam West’s 1960s series, Robin accompanied the Dark Knight on most of his adventures. However, Tim Burton decided not to use Robin or Batgirl because both Batman as batman Returns They already had enough characters and I didn’t want to saturate the movies. Although Marlon Wayans was originally cast to play Robin in Batman Returns, the character was finally eliminated.

8 Bruce’s parents were killed by Jack Napier aka the Joker

While in the comics Batman’s parents were murdered in a dark alley, the perpetrator was a random robber named Joe Chill. The Batman Begins Christopher Nolan’s would use Joe Chill in its plot. However, Tim Burton decided to add something more to the origin of the Joker, naming him Jack Napier and making him the Wayne killer. This decision turned out to be divisive among fans, though it added more depth to Jack Nicholson’s Joker and the role he played in creating Keaton’s Batman.

7 neither Batman nor Bruce Wayne has a close relationship with Commissioner Gordon

Jim Gordon has been associated with Batman for many years, and while he plays a significant role in Burton’s films, the two characters are not that close compared to other iterations. Gordon sees the Dark Knight for the first time at Axis Chemicals and tells his men to pursue him. As expected, Batman uses his smoke bombs and disappears.

After the defeat of the Joker, Batman sends Gordon and the GCPD the Batsignal, which he uses at the beginning of Batman. Returns when the circus band attacks the city center. Aside from a brief conversation on Batman Returns, the two characters don’t interact much, especially compared to the Dark Knight trilogy and the DCEU.

6 Bruce Wayne’s two girlfriends find out he’s Batman

Bruce Wayne has always been a wealthy billionaire with a playboy fame, so it’s no wonder that he Batman Burton’s will have two beautiful companions for the titular hero. Both Vicki Vale in Batman as Selina Kyle in Batman Returns uncovered Batman’s true identity at the end of each movie. Unfortunately, neither character returned to Batman’s world after Joel Schumacher took over from Tim Burton.

5 He had the same batmobile and bat suit in both Burton movies

It seems that with every Batman movie that goes by and also in the comics, the character is always changing his look and updating his Batmobile. Batman has had many different costumes, from his original blue and gray colors in the comics to his black and gray colors from video games and other movies.

The Batmobile has also changed hundreds of times over the years, from the long-used Adam West model to the Nolan-era Batmobile. However, Burton kept the same Batmobile and the same black suit with the yellow bat logo for both of his films, which was a hit because they are both so classic.

4 The Batcave was very basic compared to other iterations

The Burtonverse Batcave was really huge and very cool. Mind you, it was pretty simple compared to other Batcaves from movies and comics. Usually all Batcaves are quite large in size and actually do house bats, but they also have a ton of memories that Batman has of the villains he defeated. Burton’s Batcave had stairs and a couple of computer and monitor walls, which is all this Batman needed to defeat the Joker and the Penguin.

3 Burton’s Batman Inspired Beloved Batman: The Animated Series

The success of Batman from 1989 and Batman returns 1992 inspired Batman: The Animated Series (BTAS), one of the most popular and successful animation shows of all time. BTAS incorporated various elements from Burton’s films, such as the title theme and the Joker’s real name, Jack Napier. The animated series went on to produce 85 episodes, won an Emmy and spawned its own spinoff, The New Batman Adventures.

2 Batman’s two main villains (Joker and Penguin) die at the end of each movie

Batman usually has a code not to kill, but both in Batman like in Batman returns, its main villains die at the end of their respective movies. At Batman In 1989, Batman uses his grappling hook to tie Joker’s leg to a heavy gargoyle and the weight causes him to fall to death. In Batman Returns, the Penguin’s attack at the zoo goes awry and his fight with Batman leads him to fall into the toxic waters of the sewers and subsequently succumb to his injuries.

1 Batman’s voice was intimidating, but it wasn’t loud or exaggerated

Batman’s voice has been a buzz in recent batman movies, especially since Christian Bale’s Batman voice was excessively loud and Ben Affleck’s was altered with a voice-changing machine. Michael Keaton’s Batman voice was quietly rude, but still intimidating without having to yell at the top of his lungs. The first scene in which Batman appears in the 1989 film shows the Dark Knight threatening two robbers on a rooftop and telling them, “I want you to tell your friends about me” and “I am Batman” in his menacingly calm voice.