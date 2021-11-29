Banorte customer? Withdraw cash at 7-Eleven without a card

Good news if you have your account with the Banorte bank, since you already have the option to perform cardless cash withdrawals in any 7-Eleven. It is very easy to carry out these transactions and we explain what you need to get your money delivered.

From today, all you have to do to withdraw in cash is to generate a reference with barcode, from the application Banorte Mobile. Once you have it, you just have to present it at the store, where they will scan it and you can receive the amount you have programmed.

How much you can withdraw in cash at 7-Eleven as a Banorte client

According to Banorte, you can withdraw a maximum of two thousand pesos in cash for each operation. However, if you need to withdraw more money it is possible that you make several transactions, up to withdrawing a maximum of $ 9,750 pesos in a single day (equivalent to 1,500 UDIS).

In addition, another advantage of doing it through 7-Eleven is that the chain of convenience stores It has more than 1,800 branches throughout Mexico.

Another of the points in favor of these operations is that their hours are more convenient and extended: from Monday to Sunday 6:00 am to 8:00 pm (downtown time zone).

Regarding the commission that you will be charged for each withdrawal you make, you should know that it will be $ 8.62 plus VAT.

Currently, plastic-free cash withdrawal was available through ATMs, so Banorte extends service options to its customers.

On the other hand, the group formed by 7-Eleven and Banorte has more services such as deposits to Banorte accounts and cards, credit card payments, payment of services and the replacement of debit cards.

How to get Banorte Móvil on your cell phone

Having this option is very simple, below we explain the steps to follow.

Download and open your app, it is available for iOS and Android.

You must enter your account or card number.

Then create your username and password

They will send you an activation code by SMS message, enter it. If you have Android or Huawei, your cell phone will enter the code automatically, if you have iOS, you will have to click on the code that appears above the keyboard.

Ready, you can now make cash withdrawals without a card, at any 7-Eleven store, in addition to other operations.

