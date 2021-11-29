Ballon d’Or 2021: Ballon d’Or 2021, the award ceremony for the best of football live online: list of all winners

1:20 PM | MESSI IS AT HOME! The Argentine is ready for a night that could be more than hysterical. This is how he appears in the company of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Photo: Reuters

1:10 PM | Kylian Mbapp arrives on the red carpet accompanied by his father, Wilfried. The PSG footballer is in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or and we will soon know his final position in the count.

Photo: Reuters

1:00 PM | Be careful, if he wins today, Lewandowski will be the first Pole to win the Ballon d’Or. Before they have stayed close Kazimierz Deyna (third place in 1974) and Zbigniew Boniek (third place in 1982).

12:50 PM | In other categories, Alexia Putellas is a wide favorite to win the women’s Golden Ball; Pedri looks like a serious candidate for the Kopa Prize (best soccer player under 21); and Gianluigi Donnarumma is up for the Lev Yashin Award for best goalkeeper.

12:40 PM | Robert Lewandowski poses for the cameras and signs autographs for fans. We are getting closer and closer to the start of the ceremony!

Photo: Reuters

12:30 PM | France Football revealed a few hours ago that today deliver two new awards. According to L’Equipe these will be for the best scorer of the year and for the best club.

12:20 PM | Stars of yesterday and today in Paris. Fabio Cannavaro is present on the red carpet. The Italian defender was the winner of the Golden Ball 2006, after winning the World Cup with his team. Cannavaro is one of three defenders to have won the award.

12:10 PM | Start the red carpet. Among the attendees are observed Lionel Messi t-shirts with Barcelona, ​​numbers 30 and 10 that were part of the history of the Argentine in the Blaugrana team. The Argentine is looking for his seventh Ballon d’Or, in a year in which he won the Copa America title with the Albiceleste.

Photo: France Football

12:00 PM | And already with some names revealed, The leaked list on social networks where Lewandowski is declared the winner is denied. In this list we see Luka Modric in position 12 (already announced in the 29th place), Harry Kane in the 14th (officially in the 23rd place) and Bruno Fernandes in the 15th (already placed in the 21st).

11:55 AM | We are left with 10. Raheem Sterling (15), Leo Bonucci (14), Giorgio Chiellini (13), Romelu Lukaku (12) and Erling Haaland (11) They remain on the edge of the top 10. In the fight follow N’Golo Kant (Chelsea), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan / PSG), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leo Messi (Barcelona / PSG), Kevin De Bruyne (City) , Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Jorginho (Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / United) and Kylian Mbapp (PSG).

11:50 AM | LEWANDOWSKI IS READY! Be the big night of the Bayern Munich scorer? The Polish is endorsed by Golden Boot of the season with 41 goals in 2463 minutes. He was also voted best footballer of the year in Germany and best player of the season for Bayern. Collectively, they won the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup.

11:45 AM | The list is reduced to 15! Riyad Mahrez (20), Mason Mount (19), Simon Kjaer (18), Luis Surez (17) and Neymar Jr. (16) They are ranked 20-16.

11:40 AM | The next cut has left on the way to Phil Foden (25), Pedri (24), Harry Kane (23), Lautaro Martnez (21) and Bruno Fernandes (21). We still have 20 candidates for the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

11:30 AM | We already have the first ‘discarded’ of the day. Csar Azpilicueta and Luka Modric share 29th place in the ranking, while Gerard Moreno, Rben Dias and Nicolo Barella they were placed in rung number 26. The list is reduced to 25 candidates.

The Golden Ball 2021 It is delivered today, Monday, November 29, we are just moments away from knowing to the best player of the year! Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski arrive as main favorites to obtain the award given by France Football. At MARCA Claro we will bring you all the details in this minute by minute.

Who are the nominees, complete list?

The nominees for the 2021 Baln de Oro are 30:

Riyad Mahrez (City) N’Golo Kant (Chelsea) Erling Haaland (Dortmund) Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) Mason Mount (Chelsea) Harry Kane (Tottenham) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan / PSG) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Nicol Barella (Inter) Leo Messi (Barcelona / PSG) Bruno Fernandes (United) Pedri (Barcelona) Luka Modric (Real Madrid) Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) Kevin De Bruyne (City) Neymar (PSG) Ruben Dias (City) Lautaro Martnez (Inter) Kjaer (Milan) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) Jorginho (Chelsea) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Csar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Inter / Chelsea) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / United) Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) Phil Foden (City) Kylian Mbapp (PSG) Luis Surez (Atltico)

What time does the award ceremony start?

The ceremony of Baln de Oro 2021 start at 1:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Thtre du Chtelet, in Paris, France.

Who are the top winners of the Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi is the top winner in the history of the Golden Ball. The PSG footballer has six achievements in his history (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019); Cristiano Ronaldo follows with five (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017).

Who is the favorite for the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi are the two favorites to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or. a list leaked on social networks, the Polish will be the winner with 627 points, followed by the Argentine. The top 5 will be completed by Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salaha and Jorginho.

