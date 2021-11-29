Artists migrate talent to the digital world

The technological relevance made artists living in developing countries, will become interested in creating digital art What painting or music and sell it to potential customers in established countries through new channels such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The creation of NFT, digital files managed through the technology of blockchain that eliminates and puts the total control of the users in their creations, continues to revolutionize the art.

The House of auctions Christie’s sold a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days“ for 69.3 million dollars and placing its creator among the most coveted artists in the world in life.

“NFTs are a new technology that will change the internet as we know it, how we interact with companies and that will eliminate many intermediaries and will be generating many changes,” said Erik Knobl, collaborator for Developer DAO and creator of NFTs in interview for Indigo Report.

The inflation crisis that goes through Venezuela, for example, it made its artists enter this new industry to sell their art and be able to have other money inflows, but it also implies that they must adapt their works to digital, for example, in February the GIF of a flying cat that leaves a rainbow trail sold for about $ 580,000.

Erik Knobl also entered the NFT world after collaborating with Developer DAO and knowing that with these new tools they can facilitate their environment by selling their art directly to the public without the need for intermediaries such as transfers, exhibitions in galleries and commissions, as well as with a favorable panorama for artists from Mexico and Latin America.

“There is a boy in Oaxaca who is selling his works directly and people from the United States buy them from him and he needs nothing more than to upload it to the Internet as NFT, he is to eliminate the location barriers,” added Knobl.

Recently Katy Perry announced its first digital collectibles in collaboration with Theta Network with NFTs and the player Lebron James broke a record for this new digital range after selling a Top shot of the NBA for 208 thousand dollars.

“More and more celebrities are going to want to enter and those are going to be the Monalisa of today, the first NFTs are going to be very difficult for them to lose value because they are the originals and the first”, estimated Erik Knobl.

The digital evolution of art also consolidates an advance in security for users who will expose their talent with this new technology, as there are no longer intermediaries, cybersecurity was reinforced to authenticate that a piece is original and that there is no way to alter it except for hacks.

New consolidations

“Other products will start to be sold, for example, music and other types of markets such as video games in which you will be able to play with NFTs,” announced Erik Knobl, UX designer.

The great popularity achieved through digital pictorial art In NFT he placed the emergence of other new artistic markets, only the record company Universal Music Group announced the launch of a virtual music band.

The group will have the name of Kingship and will have the participation of four virtual apes with which it is intended to sell NFT through virtual reality applications, presence in video game And till concerts In the real world.

However, there are two risks to which artists may be exposed, such as hacks and possible devaluations that may exist within this new digital system, but, although it may seem risky, these are problems that physical art also presents.

“Like any place, some things lose value and others gain, if there may be times when the entire NFT market loses value, but like any art you have to investigate and know what you are buying,” Knobl stressed.

The great economic spillover represented by the world of video game made NFT technology also enter these horizons through the model Play to earn (play to win) where users can earn income through cryptocurrencies playing, to date there is only the launch of Axie Infinity but with high expectations.

Developing economies have been taking part of these new technological markets that are emerging, only the governor of La Guaira, Venezuela, announced through his Instagram account a program for the teaching of young people in the NFT world in collaboration with Axie Infinity.

“By 2022 many more games of this type will arrive and that is going to mean that a large part of people begin to feel attractive because of this idea of ​​being able to win by playing video games,” added Erik Knobl.