artist turns Andrew Garfield into iconic Batman villain

Last week Andrew Garfield was talked about as the Joker because the actor participated in a dynamic for GQ where he answered questions from his fans, and one of those questions was if he would be willing to play the classic villain for a potential sequel to The Batman.

Garfield responded that while he considered it very sweet for her to think that, he did not believe it was possible as he could not match the amazing previous work, praising the actors who have brought the Clown Prince of Crime to life such as Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. .

And well, although the matter ended with that statement that has not stopped fans from continuing to imagine what Andrew Garfield would be like as the Joker, and the graphic designer known as g_reenzo on Instagram created an image that shows us what the popular actor like this would look like character, as you can see below:

Instagram: g_reenzo

And below you can see the original publication that shows us the image of Andrew Garfield on which it was based and how he gave it a look that looks similar to the Joker from the Batman: Arkham video games, and even a third image that compares it opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Andrew Garfield has been in the spotlight in recent weeks as there are strong rumors that we will see him again as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s Spideys, plus it recently premiered. his new movie Tik Tik Boom! on Netflix where he has received positive reviews for his performance.

Would you like Andrew Garfield as the Joker?

