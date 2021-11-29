Artificial Intelligence in the gastroenterology of the future

AI is increasingly being applied to provide disease information in clinical medicine and research and has seen rapid growth in its medical application.

Basic concepts in AI are reviewed and recent advances in gastroenterology diagnostics are discussed.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving major transformations in medicine, including digestive endoscopy. Can evaluate a lot of data morphometric data in real time, revealing details that clinicians may miss, thus providing a more accurate and objective endoscopic diagnosis. AI has recently been introduced to the research of the inflammatory disease intestinal (IBD), with applications that could have the potential to improve clinical practice and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

This is why AI develops systems that can “think and act like a rational human.” It uses unique algorithms to make data processing and interpretation faster, easier, and more accurate. The ultimate goal is to produce systems that are capable of performing tasks that normally require human effort.

AI is increasingly being applied to provide information about diseases in medicine clinical and research and has experienced rapid growth in its medical application, forming part of integral of daily life.

Applications in gastroenterology include automatic detection of diseases, differentiation of pathology subtypes and the severity of the disease. Most of the publications refer to adults, but there are a number of pediatric pathologies that can benefit from more research on their application, and that could improve decision-making, save costs and improve patient safety.

They are reviewed the basics in AI and the recent advances in the diagnosis of pediatric gastroenterology driven by AI are discussed mainly in those performed in endoscopy (detection of polyps, celiac disease, inflammatory disease intestinal), video capsule endoscopy (CEV), (celiac disease, inflammatory disease), manometry (dysmotility study) and endomicroscopy.

While it is true that computers have the potential to be much more accurate, they in no way replace what human physicians provide. Most importantly, only a physician will have the skills and ability to communicate with a patient and their families in an understandable way and empathetic. For this reason, AI has supported and will continue to support physicians in decision-making, but it cannot literally replace the physician or the relationship with patients.

