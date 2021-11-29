Ariana Grande launches makeup line! When will it arrive in Mexico?

Ariana Grande wants you to look more beautiful than ever with her new makeup line. The singer is about to become a great businesswoman and surprises us with the launch of her own cosmetics brand, what products will REM Beauty include and when can you buy it in your country?

2021 has been a year full of successes and great projects for Ariana Grande. Lately he has left us with our mouths open with all kinds of news: from new songs next to big stars like The Weeknd and Doja cat until her secret wedding with Dalton gomez.

There is nothing that can stop Ariana and her desire to go further and further. On this occasion, the interpreter of Thank U Next is about to start a new facet in her life as a great businesswoman in the style of Kylie jenner.

In recent years we have seen how various music stars have shown their interest in the world of beauty, resulting in various singers such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez launching their own makeup brands, having a great acceptance by his fans and the makeup-loving community.

On this occasion it is Ariana Grande who will begin to make her way in the beauty industry with REM Beauty, her first makeup collection that is sure to be an impressive success. When will it be officially released?

A few days ago, suspicions about the new project of the ‘Positions’ interpreter began to make noise after a mysterious account appeared on Instagram under the name REM Beauty, which curiously was followed by Joan, the singer’s mother .

Later, advertisements began to appear near Times Square about the same brand, encouraging us to keep an eye out for a new release which is closer than we think.

REM Beauty, what products will Ariana Grande’s makeup brand have?

As Ariana Grande is an icon of fashion and beauty, surely you are very curious to know what kind of cosmetics the singer will launch, with which you can recreate her most iconic looks.

USPTO, the United States Patent and Trademark Office released some facts about REM Beauty. One of the companies in the name of the singer, Thunder Road, would have applied for the registration of the trademark and several products of beauty under it, such as highlighters, eyeliners, lipstick, mascara, makeup sponges, extensions of hair and many more.

And if that weren’t enough, it was also revealed that the products of Ariana’s makeup brand will refer to the lyrics of her most popular songs, can you imagine having the eyeliner ‘At The Borderline’ to make you a perfect longer outline your love for the singer?

When will REM Beauty be released? Ariana Grande’s first makeup line could see the light very soon, as it has been reported that on September 17, 2021 there will be a special event in London where the brand will be officially presented. In addition, it is said that there will be a physical store in New York where all their fans can go to buy their products. OMG!

There is still no one official release date on Mexico, but it is expected that REM Beauty will not take long to reach Latin America, as has happened with other brands such as Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, which was a success in the country.

What do you think of REM Beauty and what product of the singer would you like to get? While this is happening, we invite you to discover which Ariana Grande makeup is ideal for you to recreate at home.