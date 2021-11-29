Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez celebrated Thanksgiving at their home in Montecito, California

Ariana Grande’s wedding was announced by the singer’s representative, according to what he told TMZ, thus confirming the rumors that arose about the marriage. Dalton Gomez is one of the Brokers of a company specialized in the sale of luxury homes. It transpired that the wedding took place in the house of Ariana Grande, in California attended by less than twenty people. It was also said that the bride and groom were very happy and that the couple and both families could not be happier.

To celebrate your new home Ariana Grande, decided to celebrate Thanksgiving with members of both families. The entire celebration was documented in a string of photos posted on the singer’s Instagram.

Ariana Grande wrote a message in his Instagram that said: “Nothing was so strong … sending them so much love that I hope they feel it from here,” the publication captioned. To which his followers sent thousands of likes for the singer’s publication, and many messages of good omens.

The brother of Ariana, Frankie Big, wrote: “OMG it was the most special Thanksgiving … a great reminder of the amazing things to be thankful for … Especially laughter !!”

Image: Instagram Ariana Grande

In August Ariana Grande She gave her followers a glimpse of her life at home with her husband. This together with sweet and sincere photos of what her life is like today, shared on her account. Instagram.

Image: Instagram Ariana Grande

Here we leave you the video in which Ariana Grande celebrates thanksgiving with his family and that he uploaded to his account Instagram.



