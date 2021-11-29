Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez celebrated Thanksgiving at their home in Montecito, California

Ariana Grande’s wedding was announced by the singer’s representative, according to what he told TMZ, thus confirming the rumors that arose about the marriage. Dalton Gomez is one of the Brokers of a company specialized in the sale of luxury homes. It transpired that the wedding took place in the house of Ariana Grande, in California attended by less than twenty people. It was also said that the bride and groom were very happy and that the couple and both families could not be happier.

To celebrate your new home Ariana Grande, decided to celebrate Thanksgiving with members of both families. The entire celebration was documented in a string of photos posted on the singer’s Instagram.

