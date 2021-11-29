Another edition of Cine Debate arrives at the Casa del Poeta

This Sunday, November 28, at 6:00 p.m., “Pasante de moda”, directed by Nancy Meyers, will be screened. The activity will be free and with limited places.

In this new Cine Debate meeting, moviegoers will be able to see and participate in the activity proposed by Casa del Poeta and organized by the Civil Association “La Ventana”, in which the film “Pasante de moda”, directed by Nancy Meyers, will be screened. .

“Fashion intern”

The film, which stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the two lead roles, stars Rene Russo, Celia Weston, Andrew Rannells, Nat Wolff and Linda Lavin. It recounts the life of the young owner of a successful online fashion business, who reluctantly agrees to let the company hire a 60-year-old man as a senior intern as part of a job program. However, little by little, you will realize how indispensable you can become for the company.

Those interested in attending should reserve a place at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1zEugUdDp_jrX3w82KB2nTuBXG1URGM2XaBzbrgU45fY

Note and photo: Press Culture Program.