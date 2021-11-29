Anna Kendrick goes into space on ‘Stowaway’ with an unexpected passenger

EFE

LOS ANGELES – An astronaut, a doctor and a scientist head to Mars on a long mission. But what happens when they discover that there is a fourth person on their ship? Thus begins “Stowaway”, a film with which Anna Kendrick embarks on a journey of introspection while gradually moving away from Earth.

“Space is a great source of wonder, mystery and adventure,” said the actress in an interview with Efe.

Well known for the musical comedy saga “Pitch Perfect” and a candidate for the Oscar for best supporting actress for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick (Portland, 1985, USA) radically changes the register in this film that is It departs from the usual horror or science fiction of cinema in space to address a dramatic reflection on sacrifice, duty and cooperation.

More focused on the emotions of its characters than on imposing special effects, “Stowaway,” which premieres Thursday on Netflix, is directed by Brazilian Joe Penna and with Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson accompanying Kendrick in a small but very solid cast.

BACK TO SPACE

Question: In film and television in recent years there has been a renewed interest in space adventures. Why was that? Why is space such a fascinating place for stories?

Anna Kendrick: Oh, it’s a good question for which I have no answer. I wish I knew why the public is interested in what they are interested in at all times (smiles).

I do not know. I wonder if it’s related to the fact that space programs are being dismantled and that this has given rise to the growth of alternatives like SpaceX and stuff.

Space is a great source of wonder, mystery and adventure. And if we’re not going to see a new moon landing, then we certainly want to see movies about that because, yeah, the Perseverance rover from Mars is cool but I want to see people (laughs).

Q: Sacrifice for others is a very important theme in this movie. How do the concepts of life and death change in a situation as extreme as “Stowaway”?

AK: We have just lived through a year in which these decisions are what we were suddenly making: what are we willing to sacrifice for the well-being of others and our community.

And yes, suddenly your priorities really change. I think a lot of people have been reconsidering what is important to them.

We have seen many unfortunate, puzzling, and worrying behaviors these days because stress can bring out the worst in people.

But I also remember that at the beginning of the pandemic we saw things that brought out the best in people (…) and I remember being very moved by that desire to reorder priorities for the common good.

DANIEL DAE KIM, NO ESCAPE POSSIBLE

Question: “Stowaway” is not a very spectacular film, but a rather minimalist and emotional film. What attracted you to this kind of gaze into space rather than a more shocking approach?

Daniel Dae Kim: I think you’ve hit the nail on the head: I loved the intimacy of this movie.

I loved that there were only four actors in the whole film, in a closed and claustrophobic space, and dealing with a matter of life and death that they really cannot escape. They cannot escape the question they must answer and neither can they escape the others.

It’s not like you can go to a different city so you don’t have to talk to these people. You are literally going to see them all the time.

No exit (…). And that can be a bit torturous. Until they make a final decision, claustrophobia not only has to do with the physical environment but it also has to do with their own struggle with themselves.

