Angelina Jolie or how to wear silk pants in winter

There are people who shine with their own light and who stand out from everything that surrounds them. As if they carried a special aura. We are talking about people like Angelina Jolie, who – wherever he goes – always manages to be the center of attention. And while we could blame her undeniable beauty or her successful professional career, his characteristic style is also one of the most important reasons. The actress manages with each and every one of her looks to give us a new lesson in style that we were previously unaware of. And this time, he has done exactly the same. Jolie has decided to show us how to combine our favorite silk pants in a most wintery outfit with a coat.

There are garments that we associate directly with a particular time of year. For instance; tank tops, sarongs or even bikinis are pieces that we could only wear in summer. While coats, turtlenecks and corduroy pants are a thing of the winter. However, If until now we thought that silk garments could only be used in hot months, After seeing this set of the great and iconic Angelina Jolie we are already taking a long time to get it out of the summer boxes.

The actress enjoyed a walk with her daughters Zahara and Vivienne Jolie Pitt when he inspired us with another of his memorable style lessons. For the occasion, Angelina decided to wear her Flowy silk pants with a boho print with a basic white t-shirt and a camel midi coat. Essential garment for the autumn-winter season 2021-2022 and a basic wardrobe base that never goes out of style.

And although the truth is that celebrity She wears a look with summer clothes, the styling has been such a success that we imagine it with a blouse with a perkins collar, and some high-heeled ankle boots. Perfect for winter. Isn’t it sensational?

