an expert predicts that the iPhone will become obsolete and will be replaced by this product

Manzana

The advancement of technology is so dizzying that what is today a cutting edge device, in little time will become an obsolete object. This is what will happen with the iPhone, according to what an expert in the technology industry predicts. According to him, in a decade, Today’s prized Apple smartphone will be replaced by another object, which will include innovative features to meet new user demand.

Ming-Chi Kuo is the name of this analyst who predicts that by 2032, the iPhone will no longer be released on the market. His replacement will be, according to his vision -authorized, for being part of the company- an augmented reality (AR, for its acronym in English).

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who specializes in anticipating Apple launches, the company is preparing an augmented reality viewer that will work with a platform independent of the iPhone

Strictly speaking, this product will see the light next year in principle as an accessory of the iPhone, but its evolution will lead it to become the technology that will replace these smartphones for the year 2032.

The analyst revealed his projections for the future of Manzana in a letter to the technology portal 9To5Mac. The basis of this new object will be a helmet or augmented reality glasses, a device that allows digital content to be superimposed on images of reality, in a context in which the tech giants will turn their attention to the Metaverse.

Kuo noted that this device, which will be presented next year as “AR headset”, it will have the same power as the Mac and will be able to function in the future independently of the iPhone, with a wide range of applications, instead of specific applications.

“An augmented reality headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and it will provide a more complete and flexible user experience ”, explained the expert.

According to what his own account KuoThis device, at least in its first version, will have two processors. “The high-end processor will have computing power similar to that of the M1 for Mac, Meanwhile he range processor Baja will be in charge of the computing related to the sensors ”, he explained.

9To5Mac

Augmented reality devices are projected in three phases, according to Ming-Chi Kuo: first, helmet; then glasses; and finally, contact lenses (9To5Mac /)

“Currently, there are more than 1 billion active users of iPhone. If Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, it means that the company will sell at least 1 billion AR devices in ten years “added Kuo.

The analyst added in his letter that, at least the first version of AR “It will be equipped with two Sony 4K micro OLED displays”. This ensures, according to him, that the device will be ready for an immersion in virtual reality.

In a previous publication, the analyst had made his own projection of the evolution of the product that will replace the iPhone. “We predict that the roadmap for new products from Manzana includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, type of glasses for 2025 and type of contact lenses for 2030-2040″ Kuo wrote on the MacRumors site in March of this year.

