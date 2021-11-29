Amber Heard may become Hollywood’s highest-paid actress for Aquaman 2

At the same time that Johnny Depp pays the costs of his conflict with Amber Heard, his ex-wife continues in the industry and can be ranked among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Why?

The conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard so far has a clear winner: while the actor is banned from the industry, his ex-wife continues normally with his career and In the coming months, she could get even more advantage because she is about to be among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. How do i do it?

Since 2016 the superstar couple has been in dispute over their scandalous divorce. The confrontation intensified since November when the newspaper The Sun won a lawsuit against Depp and, according to the British judge, the attacks of the interpreter on his ex-wife were confirmed. From there, the actor’s profession was suspended.

Johnny’s fans initiated requests for Warner Bros to cast Heard out of Aquaman 2, just as the company did with the artist in Fantastic Beasts. However, the producer decided to do the opposite: prepares a succulent raise for the sequel to the DC Comics movie.

For the first tape in 2018, the 35-year-old actress cashed five million dollars and after the box office success that the film was (with 1,100 million dollars raised), he will have a new contract for the second one. As reported by journalist Daniel Richtman, WB is preparing a $ 25 million offer for his starring role in Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard may be the highest paid actress in Hollywood

In this way, Depp’s ex-wife will rank between the best paid of the year for his work on the film to be released on December 16, 2022. In 2020 they had that privilege Sofia Vergara (43 million dollars), Angelina Jolie ($ 35.5 million) and Gal gadot ($ 31.5 million).