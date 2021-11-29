all the details of your fun weekend with your children

Jennifer Lopez smiles and life returns that smile to her. The Bronx diva lives her best moment with Ben Affleck and her children, twins Max and Emme, born from her marriage to Marc Anthony. In her romance with the Oscar-winning director, conciliation with the little ones has not been a problem, since in many of the plans of this attractive couple the children of both are present. Affleck and Lopez organized a great outing last weekend and they got their families together to go to the musical Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed being side by side with Ben’s older daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as Max and Emme, Jen’s two children, 13. The only one who missed the show was little Samuel, nine years old, who joined the next day to attend the show with them. Magic show The Magic Castle.

“Since Jennifer and Ben’s relationship is serious, it’s only natural that they spend time together with the kids. “ assures a source to the magazine People. “They are not trying to speed anything up, but they want the children to meet each other “, Add. “They are making the last days of summer as fun as possible. They will be back to school and work soon.” As time passes and their romance takes hold, there are more voices that assure that the couple is willing to share their life together and Jennifer López would be considering establishing her residence in Los Angeles. The performer of songs like Let’s get loud, Ain’t Your Mama or The Ring plans to move from Miami to Los Angeles where Affleck lives. Emme and Max will start their new life in California from scratch and “little by little they are getting to know Ben,” the source added. “Everything seems to be going well. It is very obvious that Jennifer takes her relationship seriously Ben. She hasn’t been seen so happy in a long time. “

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, were joined by their five children, as well as Affleck’s mother, Anne Christine, on this fun family weekend. This is the first time we have seen in public the actor’s mother with his ‘daughter-in-law’ after resuming their love story. For her date Jennifer Lopez set the trend with a long floral print dress, a green military-style jacket with gold buttons, and pale pink platform peep toes to match her bag, while Ben Affleck wore a blue shirt , navy blue blazer, khaki pants and boots.

On August 15th Ben Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday in family privacy. To the director of Argo, who does not like big celebrations, received the visit of his children, as well as his partner, who also came with his twins to wish him a happy birthday. Days before Emme helped her mother to choose some jewelry to give to the daughters of the actor, Violet and Seraphina.

The pair of actors has become inseparable and, in addition, they share more and more plans with their respective children. Since they reconciled again last month when they were older, after 17 years apart, they have been seen on several occasions sharing quality time with the little ones, but it is about the first time Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s older daughters are caught in public with them. Weeks earlier Samuel had been photographed with the twins on an excursion to Universal Studios in Hollywood.







