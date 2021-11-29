All series premieres from November 29 to December 5

A new month begins in which Several high-quality series premieres from November 29 to December 5 stand out What Atlantic Crossing, The Other Two, Harlem or Beforeigners (Visitors). Also this week the final episodes of The Money Heist, the second of All creatures great and small, the third of the comedy The village or the second of Vienna Blood.

Monday, November 29

Atlantic Crossing

Movistar + premieres this miniseries starring Kyle MacLachland and Sofia Helin starring This miniseries based on the true story of Princess Martha of the Norwegian Crown. When the Nazis invade her country, Princess Martha is forced to flee and seek refuge in the United States. There, he soon becomes close friends with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom he tries to convince to step in and help save his country from war, as his relationship with the politician deepens. But Roosevelt does not want to influence his voters, who are adamantly opposed to their country being dragged into a new war. Martha then realizes that if she wants to achieve something, she must step out of her comfort zone and fight for it.

Tuesday, November 30

All creatures great and small Season 2

Filmin premieres the second season of this new television adaptation of the famous books by the veterinarian and writer James Herriot then the mythical homonymous series that aired in England between 1978 and 1990. It tells of the adventures of some veterinarians who work in the Yorkshire Dales.

The Other Two

Comedy Central premieres this series created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, former co-writers of Saturday night Live. A comedy about the story of Brooke, a thirty-year-old ex-dancer who lived through her professional heyday during her childhood. His brother Cary is in a similar but worse situation, as this aspiring actor hasn’t even had a few seconds of glory. However, when it seemed that things could not get worse, his brother Chase, 13, becomes a music star and one of the influencers of the moment. So, between humor and frustration, Brooke and Cary will point to the success of their young brother.

Wednesday, December 1

Lost in Space Season 3

Netflix premieres the third season of this remake of the classic science fiction series that counts as a space mission to establish a colony in space gets lost and lands on an unknown planet full of dangers. A series starring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Mina Sundwall, Max Jenkins, Taylor Russell, and Parker Posey.

Thursday, December 2

Coyotes

Netflix premieres this series starring a group of friends who in a summer camp they find some diamonds in the forest. This pushes them into a series of problems that will jeopardize their friendship and even their life.

The village Season 3

Amazon Prime Video debuts the third season of this funny comedy created by Alberto Caballero, Julián Sastre and Nando Abad. The series tells the adventures of a group of people who, motivated by different existential crisis situations, come to the call of an advertisement in which a house and a new life are promised away from the madding crowd. The destination is Peñafría, a tiny town in Soria apparently abandoned. They will soon discover that they are not alone and will begin a coexistence with the peculiar inhabitants of this town.

Friday, December 3

The Money Heist Season 5 Part Two

Netflix premieres the final episodes of this internationally successful series. The thieves of the professor’s gang continue with their pulse to the system robbing the Bank of Spain, although they go through their lowest hours, with some of the members in danger of death and doubts about the loyalty of their own companions. A dizzying ending to one of the best series in recent years.

Jurassic Park: Cretaceous Camp Season 4

Netflix premieres this animated series in which six teenagers are chosen to live a unique experience in a new adventure camp on the other side of Isla Nublar. When the dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island, those in the camp are trapped. Unable to contact the outside, they must have the help of strangers, friends and family if they want to survive.

Harlem

Amazon Prime Video debuts This comedy that follows four stylish and elegant friends who live in Harlem (New York). The group is made up of a promising teacher struggling to find a place for love in her life, a tech-savvy businesswoman who changes partners on a regular basis, an unfiltered singer, and a fashion designer who is a hopeless romantic.

Vienna Blood Season 2

# 0 premieres the second season of this series starring the young doctor Max Liebermann and the detective Oskar Rheinhardt. The two will have to solve three new cases in the autumn of 1907, a historical moment of cultural splendor for the city of Vienna, but where an anti-Semitic current begins to be sensed.

Sunday, December 5

Beforeigners (Visitors)

HBO Spain premieres this series in which a new phenomenon takes place around the world. Intense flashes of light are seen over the ocean and people from three specific eras of the past begin to appear: the stone age, the Viking era and the end of the 19th century. Nobody understands how it is possible.