Alfredo Gatica will not stop uploading content to OnlyFans.

Alfredo Gatica shares erotic content for hobbies





After the Televisa actor, Alfredo Gatica announces that it was going to start uploading erotic content to the platform Only Fans, because the coronavirus pandemic affected economically, now the famous revealed that will not stop uploading content, although it no longer does so due to the monetary issue as the main motivation.

In an interview with various media and taken up by the program ‘Con Permiso’, hosted by Martha Figueroa and José ‘Pepillo’ Origel, Alfredo Gatica He confessed that he feels good taking artistic nude photos for share with your followers.











Alfredo Gatica started uploading content to Only Fans out of necessity





In addition, he expressed that after seeing that he did well with paid subscribers in Only Fans, will continue to upload content of all kinds, since it is aware that some people might like it his artistic photos, but without leaving aside the explicit.

Likewise, the famous commented that he is very grateful to his partner Jose Pablo Minor, whom he recognized not only as an actor, but also as a good photographer, and it is with whom he does his all-nude sessions, a situation that it does not bother anyone.

It should be noted that for its part, Martha Figueroa commented that as far as she knows, José Pablo Minor and Alfredo Gatica profits are divided by what is collected in Alfredo’s account, on Only Fans.











