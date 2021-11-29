Alfonso Ribeiro (‘The Prince of Bel-Air’) does not know if he will read Will Smith’s memoirs

The famous actor and protagonist of ‘The prince of Bel Air‘, Will Smith, has revealed to the world through his memoirs (‘Will‘) the hardest moments and difficulties that you have had to experience throughout your life. In them he talks about his problems with his wife Jada pinkett smith and with his children, he has even confessed that at one point thought about killing his own abusive father.

During an interview with Extra his partner and co-star of the famous series, Alfonso Ribeiro, says he is not sure if he will read his old friend’s memoir: “For many, many, many years, people speculated about them as a family. They are exposing her in a way that is their truth“.”I don’t know if I will read the book because I know the people“, he admits.

Ribeiro played Carlton Banks, Will’s posh cousin, in the endearing comedy ‘The prince of Bel Air‘, which aired for six seasons on NBC between 1990 and 1996. Last year the cast reunited for an HBO Max special.





Alfonso Ribeiro and Will Smith in ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ | NBC

Alfonso Ribeiro He has also talked about the new season of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’, which premieres Sunday on ABC. The actor has noted that he has hosted the show for longer than the one who acted on the iconic show with Will Smith saying, “Looking back on my career, this is the biggest hit i’ve been to“.

After growing up together in front of the cameras and after decades of friendship with Will Smith, Alfonso knows the life of the star better than anyone. Therefore, it is not safe for Ribeiro to read the story about his friend’s life, since He has lived those experiences being a friend of the actor.

The first teaser of the reboot of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’

In 2019, a Morgan Cooper fanfic about ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ went viral capturing the world’s attention including Will Smith’s. This anecdote gave rise to a dramatic reboot that has already taken shape, ‘Bel-Air‘, a series that will premiere on Peacock in 2022. The fiction will be different from the famous sitcom of the 90s and for now it has two confirmed seasons with one-hour chapters, so the project promises.

According to its creators, ‘Bel-Air’ will be “a dramatic reimagining of the sitcom delving into the conflicts, emotions and inherent preferences that were impossible to explore in a 30-minute comedy, although without losing the style and nods to the original fiction” .

In addition to being its executive producer, Will Smith narrates the first teaser of the fiction with the famous intro of the song from ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’, as you can see below. In the preview we can also see the new protagonist, Jabari banks.

