Adam Sandler, loved and hated by all.

Adam Sandler is loved and hated, but it is undeniable that he is a master of comedy; that’s how he has faced the rough bumps on his way to world fame.

Adam Sandler He is a benchmark in comedy, from his beginnings on television, to his successes and failures in cinema, and although it seems that this actor and producer has everything solved, here we tell you why not everything is laughter in his life.

There is no doubt that making people laugh is not an easy task, and this perhaps is one of the reasons why people are criticized the most. Sandler, here we have an account of all those situations that have embittered the existence of Adam.

The worst of cinema?

In reality, film critics have rarely been sympathetic to Adam Sandler’s work – not for nothing, he holds the record for the most nominated award. Razzie, which acknowledge the worst in the industry.

“I did not get into the world of cinema to please the critics, I did it to make people laugh, and to have fun with my friends”Sandler confessed after receiving harsh criticism for his work on the film “Pixels”.

They broke her heart

Adam Sandler made a big gamble by being a part of “Rough diamonds”, a dramatic comedy that showed us another facet of the actor, and with which it surprised fans and critics. However, this tape also did not place him near his first statuette of the Oscar.

And while he always says he doesn’t make movies to please the critics or to win awards, Sandler made no secret of his feelings about being hit for the Academy Awards.

Public Enemy!

An old conflict that was generated from unpredictable times, has brought Sandler, some problems with the press, since, the famous announcer and television presenter, Howard Stern, has repeatedly mentioned “the sensibility” Adam as a problem to talk about his work on the big screen, making the actor a mockery of all.

The issue has caused great tension between these two celebrities, that when they were on a flight, Adam Sandler did not hesitate to do all kinds of maneuvers to avoid Stern.

First of all, and although it bothers many, Adam Sandler He is one of the most profitable actors and producers in Hollywood, he is one of the most recognized comedians in the world, and his films they have become blockbusters and benchmarks in today’s culture.

