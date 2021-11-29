Adam Driver and the controversial kiss with Daisy Ridley in ‘Star Wars: the Rise of the Skywalker’ that fans hated – movie news

In 2019, JJ Abrams brought the final Star Wars trilogy to the big screen with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker’. However, it also further divided the fandom due to the controversial kiss between Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley.

Before even imagining the real effects that covid-19 would generate around the world, outside of Wuhan, China; the world attended (even without healthy distance or masks) the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, the final chapter of the most recent trilogy of the universe created by George Lucas on the big screen. The film, which would later receive three Oscar nominations, was directed by JJ Abrams, who would be in charge of dividing the fandom by a controversial mouth-to-mouth kiss that its protagonists, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and King (Daisy ridley) shared in all their glory.

Now, this was not the first kiss that arose within a Star Wars movie, in previous trilogies, other space couples had done the same: Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) on Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. And how can we forget about the little kiss between Han Solo (Harrison ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Something new, it wasn’t.

This was the controversial kiss between Kylo Ren and Rey.



The outgoing trilogy had already burned the same narrative cartridges and the public was beginning to get tired that the Skywalker family was the center of the universe, to top it all, Rey, a character that did not enjoy great acceptance, ended up adopting the same surname.

At the end of the film, Kylo decides to grant his life energy to save Rey after facing the clone of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Then a kiss which was almost improvised by Abrams and the rest of the creatives due to the remarkable chemistry of Driver and Ridley, as revealed by the film’s editor, Maryann brandon to The Huffington Post.

I always said, ‘The movie will tell us if they should kiss or not. We’ll know when we get to the end of our process. ‘

“I know it’s not for everyone. I know there will be people who wish they hadn’t seen it, but this is a movie that was never going to please everyone and I think the reviews reflect that. The things that certain people love, others hate. And that’s the phenomenon of Star warsBrandon mentioned.

Kylo then loses his life, after giving Rey all of his life energy.



It wasn’t a romantic kiss, it was gratitude

And since controversy is the daily bread in Hollywood, by the beginning of March 2020, the Twitter user, Laura Meirelles, revealed some pages of the novelization of the film, which was part of the C2E2 event. This is where it was made official that it was not really a romantic kiss, rather gratitude. Does anyone want to rescue a lost trilogy?

Her heart was full when Rey searched his face, let her fingers stop against his cheek. And then, marveling at the wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him. A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgment of their connection, celebration that they had finally met. But then he backed away, concern on his face. I could feel it getting cold. Ben smiled at her. He had brought Rey back to the galaxy. He would not atone for the darkness he had forged, but it was what he could do, “he justified himself at the time.

That was how Disney tried, in a certain way, to try to fix and regroup its fandom after the notable disagreement that was breathed in the air the first weeks after the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker. In this way, a band was placed on one of the most discussed moments among fans of the franchise. Now tell us something: are you from the side that liked the kiss or the one that couldn’t stand this moment on the big screen?