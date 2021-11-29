Abramovich puts his luxurious Boeing up for sale

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.28.2021 15:19:55





Román Abramovich, one of the richest men in the world, has decided to put one of his most important strongholds up for sale, his plane known as the Bandit. The Russian-Israeli businessman and owner of Chelsea in the Premier League, wants to sell his private jet for which he is asking for the amount of 100 million dollars.

The millionaire businessman has been able to afford to have anything in the world and that is why his most precious vehicles include two yachts, a mini-submarine and a group of high-end cars.

What kind of plane are you selling?

It is a Boeing 767-300 aircraft for 34 people that, as already mentioned, has the nickname of Bandit because it has black stripes on the cabin windows that resemble a black mask.

The 60-meter-long aircraft was built in 2003 for Hawaiian Airlines, but it never became part of this fleet because Abramovich bought it earlier. According to media figures, the businessman spent 15 million euros on the decoration thanks to British designer Andrew Winch.

Inside it has a style reminiscent of the palaces of Versailles in the seventeenth century with wooden furniture. Inside there is space for the main room, office, a dining room and even bathrooms for visitors. It includes a living room, library, kitchen, and crew rest areas.

It even has an anti-missile system like the US President’s Air Force 1. Its technical specifications include its Pratt & Whitney PW4060-3 engines that allow it to reach a speed of 528 mph (850 kph).