About 30 people robbed prestigious electronics store

It is not yet known how much merchandise was removed from the store in the robbery on Friday, according to the statement.

At least 30 people entered a store Best buy in Burnsville, Minnesota, USA, this Black friday and stole electronic products, according to a Burnsville police statement obtained by WCCO television.

According to that media outlet, no one was injured and no weapons were drawn during the incident that occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. in the city approximately 25 kilometers south of Minneapolis, police say.

“Justices Angels” are attributed this macabre event in Sanarate

It is not yet known how much merchandise was removed from the store in the robbery on Friday, according to the statement.

Police have not made any arrests as of Friday night, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Burnsville police.

Black Friday in times of the digital boom: An opportunity for the entire market (with real offers)

WCCO also reports that another Best Buy approximately 25 miles away was also robbed this Friday. Maplewood police say six people robbed the store there before fleeing in multiple vehicles – it’s unclear if the two robberies are related, according to WCCO.

(Visited 3,948 times, 1,548 visits today)