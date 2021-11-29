A white shark from Mexico goes viral for imitating the cover of Jaws

Jaws (Jaws), in addition to being the blockbuster par excellence, has one of the most famous posters in the history of cinema. You know which one we are talking about, the one that showed the gigantic creature about to surface in search of its victim … but as they say, art imitates life (or life imitates art) and so on, out of nowhere, a Mexican shark has just been captured in a photograph recreating the famous cover of Steven Spielberg’s film.

The viral white shark comes to us from the Instagram account @be_a_shark, a platform founded by Nikki Brant Sevy and Euan Rannachan to appreciate the anatomy and majesty of the shark of Guadalupe Island, in Baja California, Mexico.

According to the count, this shark is named Nicole and is 3.9 meters long (13 feet), almost half the length of the creature from Jaws It was almost 8 meters long.

The original Jaws cover for both the film and the original novel was the work of artist Roger Kastel. The author also created the covers of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Nikki Brant Sevy assured that Nicole’s photo was spontaneous, but he took the opportunity he had to get the closest thing to the poster of Jaws. If you want to see the best photos about the sharks of Guadalupe Island, do not forget to follow their instagram account and join their community of 4 thousand followers.

