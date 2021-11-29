A paleontologist applauds the realism of the Jurassic World Dominion prologue and “dinosaur feathers”

MADRID, 29 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

June 10, 2022 is the date it will hit theaters Jurassic World Dominion, the new film in the mammoth franchise and from which Universal Pictures recently released a spectacular prologue which, despite being directed by himself Colin trevorrow, will not be part of the film. A clip that has garnered the praise of a authentic paleontologist who has applauded the images of the piece for its scientific rigor.

This preface to Dominion transports viewers 65 million years ago to take them to the Cretaceous period. In addition to showing new dinosaurs never seen before in the saga, it also has its part of prominence, the mosquito that spawned the entire franchise.

In an interview with IGN, Joe Bonsor, dinosaur expert and paleontologist at the Natural History Museum, London and the University of Bath, commented on different aspects that appear in the prologue and whose footage has more realistic elements than in previous installments.

In this sense, Bonsor pointed out that he really wants to see the final result of the film and that “it will be interesting to see how they strike a balance between current science and their creations”, He added.

In addition, the renowned scientist specifically alluded to the feathers of a kind, the Theropods: “For me, the most important thing is the feathers of the theropods, the carnivorous two-legged dinosaurs“, he pointed out. Finally he continued adding that”raptors are generally naked, just their skin. “

“Maybe it’s because they don’t look so scary covered in feathers, but I think it would be pretty scary: A six foot tall chicken with sharp claws chasing you! I would run”, He concluded.

The new film of the saga will pick up what happened right where the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to play Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and in which they also return Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who resume their roles from the original Jurassic Park trilogy.